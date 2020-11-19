Save on a range of Owlet deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, including Owlet Cam baby monitor and Owlet Smart Sock 2 and 3 offers
Early Black Friday Owlet deals for 2020 are here. Find the top deals on Owlet Smart Sock 3 and 2, Owlet Cam baby monitor, and Monitor Duo bundle. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Owlet Deals:
Best Baby Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 54% on baby monitors from VTech, Motorola, and more at Walmart - check live prices on well-loved baby monitors including the VTech Expandable Digital Video Baby Monitor that has automatic night vision feature
- Save up to $50 on baby monitors from top brands like Infant Optics, VTech, and more at Amazon - check the latest prices of audio and video baby monitors including models with WiFi connectivity and auto night vision
- Save up to 50% on baby monitors from brands like Infant Optics, VTech, Motorola, and more on BuyBuyBaby.com - click the link to see the latest deals on audio and video baby monitors including the Cocoon Cam with Breathing Monitoring device
- Save up to 54% on WiFi baby monitors from Motorola, Cocoon Cam, and other top brands at Walmart - includes deals on WiFi baby monitors with night vision and 1080p cameras
- Save up to $68 on digital video baby monitors from Infant Optics, VTech, and other top brands at Walmart - check the latest prices on digital video baby monitors with extra features such as infrared night vision, WiFi connectivity, and pan & tilt
Best Baby Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on a wide selection of baby gear at Walmart - find the latest deals on car seats, strollers, bassinets, activity centers, bouncers & rockers, carriers, playmats, and more
- Save up to 40% on baby gear including car seats, strollers, clothing & essentials at Amazon - check live prices on clothing, bedding, baby care items and accessories
- Save up to $100 on baby strollers, car seats, cribs & more at buybuyBABY.com - including deals on Fisher Price, Carter’s and Disney
- Save on a wide range of Burt’s Bees baby items at BurtsBees.com - click the link for latest deals on baby ointment, lotion, creams, and bath bundles from Burt’s Bees
- Save up to $20 on baby swings, bassinets, playards & more at 4moms.com - click the link to see the latest prices on baby stuff like the mamaRoo4, rockaRoo, mamaRoo sleep bassinet, and more
How awesome can it be to be able to monitor a baby’s oxygen level and heart rate while he sleeps? Owlet has an innovative baby gadget that can do this. With the Owlet Smart Sock, mom and dad get to view these important numbers on their smartphones. This clever baby accessory is often paired with the Owlet Baby Monitor with Camera. Owlet also has the Dream Lab Baby Sleep Training program where sleep coaches train babies how to sleep peacefully through the night, even when they take afternoon naps!
