NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Ins t nt , the first AI-powered fully managed customer onboarding service, announces today that it will be demoing its digital customer onboarding platform at Fi n ovateWest , which will be held in an entirely virtual format on Nov. 23-25, 2020. The demo will showcase Instnt’s product and illustrate the ease with which it can be implemented to help any company with its managed digital customer onboarding processes.



“We are excited to demo Instnt and be part of FinovateWest,” said Sunil Madhu, CEO and founder of Instnt. “Today, a variety of self-managed customer onboarding orchestration waterfall approaches are being implemented by businesses in a game of vendor roulette. They are still not better off dealing with the ever-changing landscape of fraud risk than they were a decade ago, while losing valuable top-line revenue from good customers that are rejected as a result of the inefficient approaches in place. We believe that there is a far better alternative in using a fully managed customer onboarding service to shift the problem of preventing fraud and loss liability in customer onboarding: We make fraud losses our problem so businesses can focus on what they do best.”

The people behind Instnt are a team of industry thought leaders, technology vendors, and public and private sector professionals headquartered in NYC, dedicated to solving all sides of the customer onboarding problem to help businesses have healthier alternatives to sign-up more — and better — customers. The outcome is the first fully managed customer onboarding platform with fraud loss liability coverage of up to $100 million annually. Instnt guarantees top-line growth without the risk and the fraud.

Instnt’s demo at FinovateWest will take place between 10:40 a.m.-11:45 a.m. PST on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. The demo will showcase Instnt’s revolutionary customer onboarding platform and services, while demonstrating how the service can assist in driving top-line revenue growth and reduce bottom-line costs for businesses.

About Instnt

Instnt is the first AI-powered fully managed customer onboarding service offering codeless integration and a host of features to maximize the number of good customers being onboarded. The company offers their clients a further level of reassurance by indemnifying them for up to $100 million in annual fraud losses, thereby allowing customers to focus on their top-line growth instead of worrying about fraud.

For more information, visit http://instnt.org or contact sales@instnt.org .