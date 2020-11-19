ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced Q3 results, continuing the company’s 2020 momentum in new customer acquisition, cloud growth, and product innovation. BeyondTrust also made key changes to its Executive Leadership Team, positioning the company for faster growth and global expansion.
In Q3 2020, BeyondTrust continued to significantly grow its base of more than 20,000 customers, expand implementations, and improve customer satisfaction by:
Additionally, BeyondTrust announced several key product releases, to continue leading the market in innovation and expand its cloud portfolio:
BeyondTrust also achieved ISO 27001 Certification and SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, further demonstrating its commitment to customer security.
In Q3, the company further established its leadership in the PAM market with its Universal Privilege Management approach:
BeyondTrust also continued to rapidly grow its talented team, adding 42 new employees in Q3, and announcing key changes to its Executive Leadership Team:
“Due to the hard work and commitment of the entire BeyondTrust team, in Q3 we continued to grow our customer base, expanded our cloud solutions and users, further solidified our position as the PAM innovation leader, and strengthened our internal team as well as global partner channel,” says Matt Dircks, CEO. “We also held our first annual BeyondDiversity Summit for employees, with a focus on Women & Allies, an important program that is part of our ongoing efforts to create an exceptional culture. I’m humbled and proud to be part of a team that, even in the face of global challenges, continues to strive to better serve our customers and partners and make BeyondTrust a great place to work and grow.”
