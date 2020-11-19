In Q3 2020, BeyondTrust added nearly 400 new customers with its revolutionary approach to Universal Privilege Management

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced Q3 results, continuing the company’s 2020 momentum in new customer acquisition, cloud growth, and product innovation. BeyondTrust also made key changes to its Executive Leadership Team, positioning the company for faster growth and global expansion.

In Q3 2020, BeyondTrust continued to significantly grow its base of more than 20,000 customers, expand implementations, and improve customer satisfaction by:

Adding nearly 400 new customers

Increasing BeyondTrust PAM Cloud sales by 101% YTD, expanding base of nearly 3,000 cloud customers

Achieving an industry-leading Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 44



Additionally, BeyondTrust announced several key product releases, to continue leading the market in innovation and expand its cloud portfolio:

BeyondTrust also achieved ISO 27001 Certification and SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, further demonstrating its commitment to customer security.

In Q3, the company further established its leadership in the PAM market with its Universal Privilege Management approach:

Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

Named Best Privileged Access Management Solution by CybersecAsia

Recognized at “Responsible Leadership Conference” hosted by Germany’s F.A.Z. Institute and Institute for Management and Economic Research for exemplary commitment during COVID-19 pandemic

Hosted more than 750 key partners at BeyondTrust’s 2020 Virtual Partner Festival

BeyondTrust also continued to rapidly grow its talented team, adding 42 new employees in Q3, and announcing key changes to its Executive Leadership Team:

Janine Seebeck was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) in addition to her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) expanding her responsibilities across BeyondTrust’s financial, operational, accounting, IT, and strategic planning functions. Seebeck joined BeyondTrust in 2016 and played a pivotal role in leading the company through several acquisitions and subsequent integration efforts. She has more than 20 years of senior finance and operations experience, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Agilysys Inc., a hospitality software leader.





Brent Thurrell has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), assuming responsibility for BeyondTrust’s Global Sales and Channel team. Brent Thurrell joined the company in 2012, previously leading the EMEIA and APJ Sales organization as Senior Vice President, EMEIA/APJ. As CRO, Thurrell is responsible for BeyondTrust’s global go-to-market strategy, revenue growth, sales enablement, and partner program. He has significant experience in the information security industry with extensive work in the Identity and Access Management sector.



“Due to the hard work and commitment of the entire BeyondTrust team, in Q3 we continued to grow our customer base, expanded our cloud solutions and users, further solidified our position as the PAM innovation leader, and strengthened our internal team as well as global partner channel,” says Matt Dircks, CEO. “We also held our first annual BeyondDiversity Summit for employees, with a focus on Women & Allies, an important program that is part of our ongoing efforts to create an exceptional culture. I’m humbled and proud to be part of a team that, even in the face of global challenges, continues to strive to better serve our customers and partners and make BeyondTrust a great place to work and grow.”

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

