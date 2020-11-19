Windham, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windham Mountain today announced the selection of industry leader Centerplate as its new hospitality, catering and culinary partner. The multi-year agreement entailing food and beverage services, is effective immediately for the upcoming winter season. Windham Mountain and Centerplate will employ strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe experience for all visitors.

The new partnership with Centerplate comes amid a growth period for Windham Mountain, including a two-year, $12M investment to upgrade the guest experience. Along with a long list of exciting operational updates and new branding, it also means rededication to healthier, happier lives through an elevated, unique mountain experience. A passion-powered outdoor community, Windham offers a boutique and personal experience to skiers and riders in the heart of the Catskills.

“Centerplate has an established reputation for engaging local community partners to create unique venues and exceptional events. We're excited to welcome their level of expertise during a critical growth period for us,” said Chip Seamans, President & General Manager, Windham Mountain. “They will play a crucial role in helping us create memorable on-mountain dining experiences for our guests at Seasons, the Mountain Express Cafeteria, Last Run Coffee and many others. We also are looking to attract an influx of year-round special events like weddings, corporate business retreats, training sessions, social gatherings, holiday parties and more.”

Centerplate has already begun to directly impact the local economy by curating some of the top local suppliers in the Catskills. This work entails bringing in recognized culinary, hospitality, and development best practices to deliver a highly distinctive and innovative product offerings at the mountain.

“Strong, independent ski resorts like Windham continue to carve out unique guest-focused experiences for families to enjoy, knowing full well that there’s nothing better than enjoying a little après ski after a day spent outside on the slopes,” said Steve Pangburn, Centerplate’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to be chosen for this new and exciting venture, to help strengthen Windham as the top option to find stunning adventure just a short drive from many communities in the greater tri-state area.”

Centerplate will deliver fresh, nutritious and healthy options for families, foodies and skiers alike, utilizing ingredients from purveyors in New York State. Further, the team commits to donating unused foodstuffs to local agencies.

Centerplate maintains a significant, long-term presence in the ski industry, serving as the hospitality partner of choice at famed resorts like Holiday Valley, Smugglers’ Notch,

Jiminy Peak, Gore Mountain, Whiteface and Bristol Mountain.

For more information on special events, please read more here.



About Windham Mountain

Windham Mountain Resort is a year-round destination in the Great Northern Catskills of Greene County, NY, about two and a half hours north of New York City. The resort maintains 285 skiable acres, 54 trails serviced by 11 lifts, 6 terrain parks, beginner packages, lodging, dining options, an Adventure Park, the full-service Alpine Spa, and much more. In the summer months, Windham Mountain Bike Park is famous for its World Cup course, and also features a three-mile-long beginner trail. Windham Mountain Country Club is an 18-hole public golf course with a private club atmosphere. Visit www.windhammountain.com for details on these activities, and for information on upcoming events.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 115 million guests each year at more than 200 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to superheroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America's premier events and destinations. A Sodexo company, Centerplate creates unique, locally inspired menus, best-in-class guest service, and one-of-a-kind experiences backed by world-class design and insights teams. Visit the company online, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

