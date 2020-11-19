MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Buildkite announced it has expanded its integration with GitHub and introduced a new onboarding experience. With this deeper integration between Buildkite and GitHub, any GitHub user can now quickly tap into Buildkite’s continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform and begin running fast, secure, and scalable pipelines on their own infrastructure.



With more and more organizations accelerating their digital-first efforts, more teams are turning to Buildkite’s CI/CD platform to test, build, and release software as fast as possible and at global scale. With Buildkite’s new integrations with GitHub, teams can easily access Buildkite’s CI/CD platform, gain greater build control and visibility, and quickly accelerate the speed and scale of their pipelines. Additionally, Buildkite was the first to introduce a hybrid CI/CD platform, giving businesses complete control of their source code. The new Buildkite onboarding experience increases the transparency, giving teams even greater visibility into their security.

“CI/CD is today’s most critical factor in business success, but many CI/CD providers have limited scale, which inevitably hold teams back,” said Lachlan Donald, CEO and co-founder, Buildkite. “Buildkite’s platform is designed to play well with others and gives enterprises the unlimited scale and flexibility required to handle today’s increasingly complex software challenges. This deeper integration with GitHub creates an entirely new onboarding experience and lets teams quickly unleash the speed, scale, and impact they need to succeed.”

With the new Buildkite app in GitHub, integrating the new platform is now easier and more secure. Additionally, a repository from any connected GitHub account can be selected as a source when creating Buildkite pipelines, streamlining the path from code to build.

About Buildkite

Buildkite is the fastest and most secure way to test and deploy software at any scale. The company’s continuous integration and continuous development (CI/CD) platform allows teams of all sizes run fast, secure and scalable pipelines on their own infrastructure. Founded in 2013, the company was the first to introduce a self-hosted agent model and now supports over 1,000 customers across the world. For more information, please visit https://buildkite.com/