TULSA, Okla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) CEO Steve Bradshaw has committed to cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Pledge.



CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected.



“As a company, you ask yourself what we can do to effect positive change. It starts with what we have the most control over, and that is our culture,” said BOK Financial CEO Steve Bradshaw. “Organizational leaders must make their voices and actions matter, and BOK Financial’s commitment is our way of doing just that.”

Bradshaw’s leadership will ensure that BOK Financial is an organization where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.



About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

