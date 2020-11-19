San Diego, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC-MAN™, who became a pop culture icon as the main character of the highest-grossing video game ever, has been named the 2020 inductee into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame. This year, PAC-MAN™ is celebrating his 40th anniversary and is being honored as the original digital game mascot for his enduring impact he has had on the video game industry and the role of storytelling in games.

The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame aims to recognize the contributions of timeless icons who have made a significant impact on comics as well as popular arts and culture. PAC-MAN™ is one of the longest-running video game franchises in history and signaled a shift in video game storytelling as well as character development. PAC-MAN™ has been featured in music, television, film and more. After being created by Toru Iwatani, a Japanese game designer, the game was first released in Tokyo in May 1980 and shortly thereafter made its debut in the United States in October of the same year. PAC-MAN™ joins Batman, who was the first character inducted, launching the Museum Character Hall of Fame in 2019.

“We thought PAC-MAN™ would be the perfect addition to the Museum Character Hall of Fame because he inspires a sense of nostalgia in many of us and even though he is turning 40, he is still highly relevant in pop culture today,” said Eddie Ibrahim, Senior Director of Programming for the Comic-Con Museum. “Characters tell the stories of pop culture and what better time, when we are more digital than ever, to honor our first digital character.”

Since its creation, PAC-MAN™ has become one of the most popular video arcade games of all time. As of 2016, PAC-MAN™ had generated more than $14 billion in revenue and is considered by many to be one of the most influential video games of all time for its simple yet complex approach to restructuring video game narratives. It took nearly 20 years for anyone to complete a perfect game – finishing with no lives lost and the maximum number of points from each level.

The genesis of PAC-MAN’s™ creation came from Iwatani’s desire to make video games more accessible to wider audiences by exploring themes beyond battleships and war scenarios. It is credited with introducing non-violent gaming, which opened up the opportunity to market to an untapped audience – women.

“PAC-MAN’s™ enduring popularity and relevance speak volumes to his position as an icon in the video game and pop culture worlds,” said Dennis Lee, Director of Brand Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “As PAC-MAN™ enters his 40s, he’s still entertaining millions of fans around the globe with new video games and products featuring his likeness. We look forward to PAC-MAN™ delivering more fun for everyone for years to come.”

The online induction celebration will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. PST, and will consist of a combination of interactive live stream elements and pre-recorded content and videos. The celebration will feature discussions and segments featuring game developers as well as fans who share a love of PAC-MAN and have been inspired by him in some way. There will also be additional fun surprises.

The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame will be a cornerstone of the Museum visitor experience, allowing fans to celebrate their favorite characters year-round. For more information and to register to attend the induction, please visit donate.comic-conmuseum.org/pacman.

About the Comic-Con Museum

The nonprofit Comic-Con Museum celebrates the ongoing contributions of comics and popular art forms. It is a division of the San Diego Comic Convention, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces globally recognized comic and pop-culture conventions and events. Located in San Diego, California, the Museum is already offering online programming as it prepares to open its physical location in 2021. The Museum’s programming is inspired by fans and curated to expand awareness of and appreciation for a variety of art forms among the general public through rotating immersive exhibits, theater presentations, and educational programming. The Museum’s activities are designed to be participatory and to reflect the accessible and inclusive spirit of Comic-Con with programming for both day and evening hours. www.comic-con.org/museum

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

