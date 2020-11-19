NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading private national commercial real estate finance company, provided two refinancing loans for a multifamily portfolio in Sanford, Florida. The transactions were originated by Dan Sacks, Managing Director in Greystone’s New York office.
The properties include:
“It’s been a pleasure working with this team as they grow their portfolio,” said Mr. Sacks. “We are thrilled that clients rely on us time and again for their portfolios, and we can work to find new terms to help our clients.”
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com
