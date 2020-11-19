BROOKLYN, New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the studies conducted on Banknote Processing Machines by GME, the market will grow at a CAGR value of 3.2%. The market for banknote processing systems or machines is heavily driven by the rising number of criminal cases of fake note circulation in the system, error-free, and manual labor-free timely monitoring and sorting of banknotes at the bulk level, stringent government regulations in regards the fake note and coin circulations, rising alertness among end-users and customers related to the value of real and monitored banknotes. However, the market for such machines will also be increasing owing to the rising strength of the retail business, an increasing number of counting machine installations across developed and developing regions.
Browse 165 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 181 Pages on "Global Banknote Processing Systems Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-banknote-processing-systems-market-2475
Key Market Insights:
ABANA Enterprises Group Co., ID Vision LLC, Primo, Nigachi, Harbin Bill Sorter, Cummins-Allison, SEMACON, Magner, Cassida Corporation, Crane Payment Innovations, Royal Sovereign, Cash Processing Solutions, De La Rue, LAUREL BANK MACHINES CO., LTD., Giesecke & Devrient, Xinda, Julong, GRG Banking, Guao Electronic, Bcash Electronics, KOA CO., LTD., Kisan Electronics, LIDIX, Toshiba, Glory Global Solutions, Goznak, and PT. Murni Solusindo Nusantara among others are the major players in the market.
Browse the Global Banknote Processing Systems Market Report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-banknote-processing-systems-market-2475
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/
Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php
Global Market Estimates
Mumbai, INDIA
GME_18x18.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: