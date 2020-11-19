NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) between February 23, 2016 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the December 23, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) traders at JPMorgan, with the knowledge and consent of their superiors, manipulated the precious metals market by “spoofing,” or placing fake orders to generate the appearance of market demand; (2) JPMorgan had insufficient controls and compliance protocols to enable it to identify and stop the misconduct; (3) JPMorgan’s earnings in the physical commodity market were, at least in part, ill-gotten; (4) such conduct would result in enhanced regulatory scrutiny; (5) JPMorgan provided misleading information to CFTC investigators at early stages of the investigation into the misconduct; (6) resolution of the governmental investigation into JPMorgan would result in a record-breaking $920 million fine; and (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about JPMorgan’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

