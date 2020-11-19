Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive VIP Label Market Study 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



VIP labels represent a significant share of the pressure-sensitive label market and are a growth driver across the globe. VIP labels are an exciting application category and are diverse in terms of print technology and applications. Given the size of the VIP label market and the growth opportunities VIP labels provide, this report is a must read for all involved in pressure-sensitive labels.



Global Pressure-sensitive VIP Label Market Study 2020 segments the VIP pressure-sensitive label market by region, printing technology, by end-use segment, and by materials type. The report discusses market characteristics of the VIP label market, using the Value Chain as a powerful tool. The report also points to trends and opportunities in the VIP label market and contains a company directory/profiles section that provides an overview of the main companies across the value chain.



Research for this study is based on an internal database of label market information, a review of available published literature, an analysis of trade and industry statistics, and interviews with companies across the value chain, together with inputs from industry conferences and events specific to the label and specialist converting industries.



What's in it for you?

Learn about growth opportunities for VIP labels

Market segmentation and applications for VIP labels

Market drivers and trends

Get an overview of the main companies involved in VIP labels

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Acknowledgements



2. Executive Summary



3. Variable Information Printing



4. Global VIP Pressure-sensitive Label Market

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Structure & Value Chain

4.2.1 Market Structure

4.2.2 VIP Pressure-sensitive Label Market Value Chain

4.3 VIP Pressure-sensitive Label Market Segmentation

4.3.1 Segmentation by Market Application

4.3.2 Geographical Segmentation

4.3.3 Label Material Segmentation

4.4 Market Trends & Opportunities



5. European VIP Pressure-sensitive Label Market



6. North American VIP Pressure-sensitive Label Market



7. Asian VIP Pressure-sensitive Label Market



8. South American VIP Pressure-sensitive Label Market



9. Africa & Middle East VIP Pressure-sensitive Label Market



10. Labeling Trends

10.1 Key Demand Influencers & Market Drivers

10.2 Raw Material Price Trends

10.3 Print Technology Trends



11. Company Profiles/Directory

