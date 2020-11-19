New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabian Poultry Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05986894/?utm_source=GNW



- The increase in the demand for animal protein, along with the increasing preference for low-fat and high-protein diet among the consumers, led to a remarkable increase in the consumption of poultry meat and eggs in the country. As modern trade channels continue to expand, the demand for chilled and frozen poultry meat is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Escalating Imports Of Poultry Products in the Country



As per the data cited by USDA and ITC Trade Map, in 2019, Saudi Arabia was the fifth-largest importer of broiler meat across the world. Notably, majority of the imports of poultry products in the country were accounted by Brazil, capturing a share of more than 70% of the total imports, followed by France, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has a magnanimous demand for poultry meat, and it has been dependent on imports from other countries to satiate its demand. Thus, the country has been indulging in several trade deals with major meat-producing countries over the years. It has been establishing new bonds to meet the consumer demands for high-quality meat in the country, which complies with the local slaughtering regulations. Furthermore, the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 includes a target of 30 million religious tourists by 2030, in order to boost its hospitality and retail sector. Additionally, a report from Al-Jazira Capital quoted that the Saudi government has been preparing for the expected demand by investing heavily in infrastructure projects, which may boost the imports of meats and foods in the coming years.



Rising Demand of Eggs Sector



While most poultry meat consumption in Saudi Arabia is in the form of a whole chicken, demand for chicken parts has soared in the past several years due to the expansion of the food catering industry in the country. Furthermore, every year, the Hajj pilgrimage attracts millions of people, particularly due to which is expected to foster the catering service in the country. Some of the prominent companies operating in the catering services in Saudi Arabia are the YCI Group, Herman Food` and Feed Company, Zoom Catering, and Elite Food Catering Company, among others. Additioanlly, catering companies operating in the country provide three meals a day to employees who stay at labor camps and serve the steadily recovering construction industry. Therefore, this factor is expected to increase the poultry consumption in the country further since poultry meat is prominently added to the diets of these Saudi Arabic people. Furthermore, one of the incentives that the Saudi poultry sector receives from the Saudi government is a stipulation in catering contracts that companies that serve foods to government institutions should use more than 70% local content. Therefore, considering this fact, several Saudi catering companies contacted for this report indicate that they use 100% local chicken meat when catering to government institutions, such as the military, hospitals, and universities.



Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabia poultry market is fragmented and competitive in nature having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.



Key players dominating the market include Al-Watania, Fakieh Poultry Farms, Almarai, and Al-Berri United Food Co. Ltd, among others.



