NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shea Homes has begun construction on The Cay at Mariner Shores, a new home community in the city of Newport Beach. Located in an established neighborhood of the highly desirable Back Bay region, the community is conveniently adjacent to the retail center at Westcliff Plaza including Ralph’s grocery store, CVS pharmacy, restaurants and services.

“New home construction in Newport Beach is very rare, and we are excited to offer this opportunity,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “The Cay at Mariner Shores will especially appeal to young, professional couples who have started to or plan to grow their families and who are looking for affluent convenience close to schools and coastal recreation.”

Modern 3-story duplexes and 4-plexes will present open floorplan designs in three to five bedrooms ranging from approximately 2,000 to 2,800 square feet, including 3 to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 to 4.5 baths with bonus rooms and dramatic rooftop decks in unique exterior architectural styles such as Coastal Farmhouse, Beach Cottage and Bay Camp. Private community amenities include a pool, spa and gathering spaces with BBQs and seating area.

Included with every home, SheaConnect™ will offer smart home features such as Ring video doorbell, Kwikset® Kevo smart lock entry door with Microban® anti-microbial protection, iDevice light switches, Liftmaster smart garage door opener, advanced Cat 6 wiring, Eero wireless access points, and Amazon Echo Show.

Situated approximately two miles east of the Pacific Ocean and three miles west of John Wayne Airport, an amazing Newport Beach lifestyle is surrounded by Newport/Irvine employment centers such as UCI, Google, Pacific Mutual Holdings, Hoag Hospital, Fashion Island and more.

Mariner’s Elementary School is located across the street from the community which is part of the highly-rated Newport Mesa Unified School District, including Newport Harbor High School. Outstanding opportunities in education are plentiful at UCI and Orange Coast College, along with nearby private schools.

Residents will enjoy an abundance of nearby shopping, diverse dining experiences and endless choices in water-oriented recreation of the Balboa Peninsula and beyond.

Easily accessible from the 55 Freeway, 73 toll road or Pacific Coast Highway, The Cay at Mariner Shores is located near the intersection of Irvine Avenue and 17th Street in Newport Beach. For more information, call our Online Sales Representative at 866.OWN.SHEA.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

