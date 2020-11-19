MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to update current first ever drilling on wholly-owned K2 gold project (no royalties), James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec.



Dios completed six drill holes totaling 1761 meters testing 3 different geophysical targets (PP1, PP2, PP5) over a 500m by 1.5 km sector in non-outcropping WI-TARGET area. Many mineralized altered zones were observed in the core. Part of core samples is already sent for gold assaying in Val d’Or ALS. two more holes are planned on PP5 and two more on ATTILA target located 7km east.

At the margins of a significant corridor (3 km long by 50- 250 meters wide, poorly resistive) were outlined five areas of ground IP anomalies, PP1 being adjacent to: (1) gold-in-soil anomalies (10 to 283 parts per billion gold); (2) sericite altered glacial floats with 1-2% pyrite-pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite & quartz stringers up to 6.72 grams/ton gold.

PP5 (weak 600 m long anomaly) is coincidental with a deep VTEM conductor (within less resistive corridor) just north of a tonalitic apophysis contact entering towards west.

Sub-parallel 400 m long PP2 anomaly was identified 1 km west of, and in strike with, the Cinnamon gold showing (east-west shear within tonalite with 1-2% pyrite grading up to 10 g/t gold & 1.81 g/t Au). PP-2 is located south of sheared altered poorly resistive corridor in volcanic-gabbro domain, at the margin of the tonalite apophysis.

On PP1, holes 01 to 03 intersected synvolcanic porphyric diorite injected by basic and gabbroic dykes. Several foliated sericitized sections of diorite host 1-3% quartz stringers and veinlets & 1-2% pyrite up to 20m thick.

On PP2, holes 04&05 intersected different 15-40 meters thick sections of fractured gabbro injected by 1-3% quartz stringers, with 1-3% pyrrhotite and 1% pyrite. A gabbro cut by a 30m-thick shear zone with 1-5% quartz-carbonate stringers & tr-1% pyrite was also observed south of PP2 anomaly.

On PP5, injected within biotite tonalite, a foliated carbonated basic dyke hosts 1-4% quartz-carbonate-pyrite veinlets & 1-5% disseminated pyrite over 8 meter of hole 06.

Among other targets is ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect hosted in a fractured rhyodacite dome overlying Kali Porphyry to the south, (chalcopyrite-rich stringer/stockwork over 75 m long and 5 to 15 m wide, up to 8.08 g/t gold, 96.7 g/t silver, 2.43% Cu, south-west of Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery. This release was reviewed by MJ Girard Geo M.Sc. 43-101 Qualified Person.

