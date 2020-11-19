PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and GeoLinks, a California-based telecommunications provider and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) public utility, today announced a partnership to deliver LoRaWAN® network connectivity across GeoLinks’ coverage areas and extend GeoLinks’ branded services to support the rapid growth of low power, wide area IoT applications.



The fastest growing telecommunications company in California and the largest winner of Connect America Fund II programs in the state, GeoLinks is adding LoRaWAN to its connectivity portfolio as part of its strategic growth and accelerated network expansion plans. Through this partnership, GeoLinks will be using Senet’s suite of Radio Access Network Provider Services to complete targeted network build-outs, followed by the delivery of LoRaWAN connectivity services for a broad range of IoT markets and applications over the coming months. GeoLinks will also be participating in Senet’s patented Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™), contributing to the unified carrier-grade LoRaWAN connectivity service managed by Senet across the United States. LVN participation also provides GeoLinks and their customers with critical services needed to deploy IoT solution at scale, including standardized device activation and deployment processes, predictable quality of service through advanced rating and network management, and roaming for mobile IoT applications.

“LoRaWAN technology has paved the way for the pervasive use of IoT applications across the commercial marketplace and a major force behind this expansion are the network deployment and management tools provided by Senet’s cloud-based network operations platform,” said Ryan Adams, President & COO at GeoLinks. “We are excited to be partnering with Senet to expand our offering to include LoRaWAN connectivity and look forward to extending Senet’s carrier-grade network service to our customers in support of rapid growth in the IoT market.”

GeoLinks and Senet are initially collaborating to target high-growth IoT applications that have proven traction in GeoLink’s coverage area, including utility services in the water and gas markets, and smart agriculture in rural areas where the characteristics of LoRaWAN provide cost and performance benefits over cellular service. Recognized on both a state and national level for its unparalleled capabilities in supporting disaster recovery, GeoLinks is also pursuing opportunities where LoRaWAN networks and low-cost, low-power IoT sensors can be used to enhance public safety and support the delivery of critical services in the utility, municipal and enterprise markets.

“We are continuing to experience a trend in which fixed and wireless network operators are recognizing the benefits of offering multiple connectivity technologies to support the growth of IoT applications and use cases,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “GeoLinks owns the largest fixed wireless coverage area of any single provider in California, making them an ideal partner to deploy LoRaWAN network infrastructure and manage service delivery to customers deploying low power IoT solutions at a massive scale.”

With IoT applications being envisioned and built daily, Senet’s RAN Provider tools provide network operators, tower companies, municipalities, building owners, and solution providers with everything needed to rapidly design, deploy, and manage carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks to support both indoor and outdoor IoT solutions. Senet supplements its RAN Provider tools with business development programs, and co-marketing initiatives to support the deployment of commercial LoRaWAN solutions, broadening the opportunity for traditional infrastructure providers and other physical asset owners to participate in the IoT services economy.

About GeoLinks

Headquartered in Southern California, GeoLinks is a leading telecommunications company and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) public utility, nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Ranked on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America four-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Hosted Voice, SD-WAN , Cloud On-ramping , Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide.

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

