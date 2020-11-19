LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research given in the microbiome market report, the global microbiome market is expected to grow from $100 million in 2023 to $400 million in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. This rapid growth can be attributed to increase in funding from public and private organizations for the development of drugs for several chronic diseases, which drives the microbiomes market. The large amount of funding from the public and private organizations is accelerating the process of drug development and supporting research of new drugs. For instance, Wellcome Trust, a UK-based research charity and the Gates Foundation announced a collaboration with the credit card company MasterCard in a $125 million push to speed up development of drugs and vaccines for treating COVID-19 infections in 2020.



The Business Research Company’s report titled Microbiome Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change covers major microbiome companies, microbiome market share by company, microbiome manufacturers, microbiome infrastructure market size, and microbiome market forecasts. The report also covers the global microbiome market and its segments.

The microbiome market is segmented by type into targeted gene, RNA, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and others. The global RNA market was the largest segment of the microbiome market segmented by type, accounting for 32.5% of the total market. The top opportunities in the microbiome market segmented by type will arise in the whole-genome shotgun market segment, which will gain $115.2 million of global annual sales by 2030.

The microbiome market is also segmented by application into personalized medicines, therapeutics, genetic screening, drug discovery, biomarker discovery and other applications.

The microbiome market consists of sales of microbiome and related services used as immunotherapeutic agents in the pharmaceutical industry. Microbiomes are used as immunotherapy for a wide variety of conditions, including infectious diseases, endocrine & metabolic disorders, inflammatory conditions, cancers, irritable bowel syndrome, neurological disorders, hematological disorders and cardiovascular diseases.

The microbiome market is an emerging market. The players in the global microbiome market are focusing on research and development of different microbiome formulations to treat disease conditions such as cancers, infectious diseases, gastrointestinal diseases and metabolic disorders. Most of the microbiome therapeutics by major companies in the market are in clinical trials and none of the products in the market are marketed. The top 10 players in the market include Seres Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, Enterome Bioscience, Vedanta BioSciences, Second Genome Inc., ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Osel, Rebiotix, Inc., MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC and MaaT Pharma.

