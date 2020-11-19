SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the results of a new survey, “To Build or To Buy?,” which reveals that while the ratio of building vs buying applications has not changed, the way that customers assess whether to build or buy has changed.
Enterprises are consistently weighing the benefits and drawbacks of building their own solutions in-house or purchasing existing solutions to fit their individual needs. Over the past decade, this decision has been heavily driven by the accessibility and ease of each approach. Consequently, the build/buy equation has fluctuated back and forth, with organizational preferences leaning toward the method with the most accessible tools at the moment. The latest survey by Rackspace Technology takes a closer look at what the future of compute holds for the build/buy equation.
The key findings from the “To Build or To Buy?” survey by Rackspace Technology include the following highlights:
“When it comes to the buy vs build dilemma, rather than one approach dominating the other, our research and experience tell us that both methods have immense value if implemented for the right reasons,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Officer – Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “It’s clear that right now the trend is to reserve developers and their build time for the highest impact work while filling in the gaps with purchased technology. We look forward to continuing to support organizations of all types as they navigate both sides of this equation.”
Download Rackspace Technology’s “To Build or To Buy?” white paper here.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
Research Methodology
The survey was conducted by Coleman Parkes in September 2020 and targeted 1,870 CIOs, CTOs, COOs, IT Directors and other senior IT decision makers in the USA, LATAM, EMEA and APJ markets at organizations across a range of industries, including: technology, manufacturing, retail, media, financial services and the public sector.
Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72d48faf-f060-4d90-b96e-5443d4ff60d5
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, UNITED STATES
Building vs. buying applications: key research insights
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Rackspace_Technology_Logo_RGB_BLK.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: