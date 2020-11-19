New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Craft Spirits Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05986893/?utm_source=GNW

The craft spirits boom has flooded the market with thousands of new brands that have successfully carved out a niche for themselves by leveraging package designs that promise quality through evocative design and hand-crafted sensibilities.

- An increasing number of European consumers are looking for new, more exciting offerings compared to their usual spirit options thus, pushing up the revenue generation in the craft spirits market.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Number of Microbreweries Elevating the Demand for Craft Spirits



The on-going premiumization of spirits and commercialization of micro-distilleries in the region are the factors accelerating the growth of craft spirits market. There is a tradition of craft distilling in Germany at a grass-roots level. The DestilleBerlin Craft Spirits festival has helped showcase craft spirits in Germany since 2012.



Whereas in the UK, figures suggest the craft industry is indisputably thriving. In October, law firm RPC revealed that the number of trademarks registered for spirits and liqueurs in the UK had grown by 12% in 2018, while the number of distillery businesses in the UK rose by 21% to 205 – up from 170 in 2017 whereas the number of enterprises for the distilling, rectifying and blending of spirit in the UK grown to 557 in 2018 – up from 444 in 2017.



Strategic Investments by the Market Players



The increasing demand for microbreweries, ethnic premium, super-premium spirits, and flavoured spirits, which include the craft and artisanal varieties, increased among the European consumers. This fuelled the growth of the craft spirits market in the past couple of years. The craft spirits boom has flooded the market with thousands of new brands that have successfully carved out a niche for themselves by leveraging package designs that promise quality through evocative design and hand-crafted sensibilities.



In 2018, Radico Khaitan released Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin in the United Kingdom, which aims to celebrate the origin of the gin and tonic in British Colonial India. The 43% ABV drink utilizes Indian botanical ingredients, such as coriander and vetiver, orange peel, cubeb pepper berries, lemongrass, Darjeeling green tea leaves and lemon peel, as well as other botanicals, such as angelica root, liquorice and caraway seeds, and juniper berries.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players in the craft spirits market of Europe include Pernod Ricard, Bacardi Limited, Diageo PLC, Suntory Holdings Limited, Davide Campari-Milano NV, and Ian MacLeod Distillers Ltd.



The market studied is a competitive market, with a wide range of brands from micro-distilleries offering artisanal products. The market positioning of players is dynamic, as small, independent distillers are emerging up and taking the market share in the region. New brands of craft spirits are launched on a regular basis.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05986893/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001