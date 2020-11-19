Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

19 November 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 19 November the Company purchased for cancellation 387,995 Ordinary shares at a price of 104.7p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 138,400,636 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

