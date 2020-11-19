VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announces that effective immediately Michael Fischer has resigned from the Company’s board of directors. Dr. Fischer has served on Lithium Americas’ board of directors as the representative of Bangchak Corporation Public Company Ltd. (“Bangchak”) since May 2020.



George Ireland, Lithium Americas' Chairman commented: “We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Fischer and Bangchak for their early support for Lithium Americas. With an increased focus on sustainably developing the Thacker Pass lithium project, the Board has recently engaged a leading executive recruitment firm, to lead the process of identifying new Board members prioritizing chemical industry and US resource development experience.”

About Lithium Americas:

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Argentina and Nevada. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

