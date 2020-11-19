SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valence Group Inc., a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way, today announced continued advancement of their partnership with Microsoft and has recently joined the One Commercial Partner (OCP) program. OCP enables Valence to participate in co-selling, go to market activities with Microsoft sellers and partners, receive additional Microsoft technical support, and establish their credibility as a technical partner with Microsoft. As a result, Valence will further position itself as a leader in providing modern technology solutions to its customer worldwide.



“As part of the OCP program we will be able to deliver digital transformation solutions to our customers in tight collaboration with Microsoft,” said Jim Darrin, Chief Executive Officer, Valence Group. “Additionally, it will strengthen our Microsoft offerings across growing set of technologies such as Power Platform and Power Apps and reinforce our commitment to Azure and the Azure platform. These technologies provide us the tools to build solutions that allow our customers to gain business insight, increase operational efficiencies, and improve the customer experience.”

Valence has created several new service offerings to support Microsoft OCP, which utilize Azure technologies to help clients with their digital transformation journey. These service offerings are based on proven solutions that Valence has developed for enterprise customers and include a Cloud Strategy Assessment, Reporting and Analytics Dashboard, IoT Proof of Concept, DevOps Workshop, and Azure Chatbot Implementation.

“With our ongoing commitment to Microsoft as a partner, we are thrilled to be elevated into the OCP program and expand our ability to serve Microsoft customers and partners,” said Scott Rupert, Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Valence Group.

For more information on these new initiatives or to learn more about how to work with Valence, please visit the http://www.valencelevel.com.

About Valence Group Inc.

Valence is a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way to advance their business goals. From cloud enablement to cutting-edge, Valence operates across all stages of the digital transformation journey with integrated creative, consulting, and engineering services. We take pride in our ability to provide new perspectives and build solutions that result in operational efficiencies and improved user experiences. Learn more at http://www.valencelevel.com.

