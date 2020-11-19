Shallon Tore’s concert and debut album release, “Far Above” is destined to rise to the top of the music charts at #1 for R&B, Pop, Soul, Contemporary and Urban Gospel.

HILO, HAWAII, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent singer and songwriter, Shallon Tore’, will release an exciting album of songs that will encourage and inspire you! The “Far Above” Livestream Album Release Concert will be December 5, 2020 at 5pm HST / 7pm PST / 10 pm EST.

Tickets now on sale for Access + (virtual + submit a question to Shallon Tore’), VIP Behind The Scenes (includes zoom with Shallon Tore’), Onsite Concert Experience, & Industry Only Pass (business zoom with Shallon Tore’ and Manager). VIP ticket holders can submit a video of themself dancing or singing to Shallon Tore’s current released songs for a chance to be featured during the concert (submission deadline is Dec 1, 2020).



Miklos Malek, the album’s lead producer, is a renowned music producer who has worked with artists including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and Faith Evans. Several songs were also produced by Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Phillip Scott. This wonderful team came together to create an album that will ignite your faith and desire to know God in a deep and personal way! Her songs are pop, R&B, soul, and Gospel inspired, crossing multiple genres, and generations with a broad viral appeal.

Not only is Shallon Tore’ a gifted singer and songwriter, she is board-certified pediatrician in Hawaii. Also she is a former Soul Train Dancer and professional salsa dancer.

"Far Above" Album Release Virtual Concert December 5, 2020 at 5pm HST / 7pm PST / 10pm EST.



