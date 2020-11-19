CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charity Intelligence Canada (CI) has announced that Operation Eyesight has been selected as one of their Top 10 Impact Charities of 2020 for the third year in a row, and one of their Top 10 International Impact Charities.



Of the more than 800 Canadian charities rated on the Charity Intelligence site, Operation Eyesight was among the top performers for measurable impact, and the only Calgary-based organization in the international category. This recognition highlights the impact we create for every dollar we receive through donations.

Operation Eyesight makes an impact by restoring sight and preventing blindness for people in developing countries. They partner with local government and hospitals in these countries with a sustainable approach that eliminates avoidable blindness in the most vulnerable communities.

“When people suffer from poor eye health, their quality of life is diminished and the cycle of poverty is perpetuated,” says Candice Naylen, Vice President of Advancement. “When you invest in Operation Eyesight, you support programs that provide quality care to all in the communities where we work, regardless of age, gender or ability to pay. People who have been unreached in the past receive urgently needed eye health care, and entire communities become healthier and more resilient.”

According to the World Health Organization’s World Report on Vision, more than 2.2 billion people suffer from a vision impairment. For at least 1 billion people, their vision impairment has not yet been addressed – but their vision could be restored through a number of interventions, including prescription eyeglasses, cataract surgery, antibiotics or other forms of treatment. By providing these interventions, Operation Eyesight impacts the lives of individuals and their communities by giving them back their independence, helping them break the cycle of poverty.

Operation Eyesight works with local hospital partners to strengthen their capacity and offer a supply of quality, affordable eye care services to more people. They also create demand for these services by encouraging eye health-seeking behavior and empowering communities to take responsibility for their eye health needs. Operation Eyesight currently works in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Liberia and Ethiopia, and they hope to expand to other countries that would benefit from their sustainable sight-saving programs.

To learn more, visit https://www.charityintelligence.ca/giving-with-impact/top-impact-charities and operationeyesight.com.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Melissa Crocker

Senior Marketing Specialist

Operation Eyesight Canada

Phone: 587-602-2310

crockerm@operationeyesight.com

About Operation Eyesight Universal

Operation Eyesight Universal is an international development organization dedicated to eliminating avoidable blindness in developing countries. Founded in Calgary in 1963, Operation Eyesight is working to restore sight and prevent blindness in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Liberia and Ethiopia. Operation Eyesight invests in sustainable treatment, prevention and community development activities to address specific eye health problems as well as the root causes of blindness. For more information about the work we do and how to donate, visit operationeyesight.com.