BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global entertainment brand Superplastic has partnered with virtual British band Gorillaz to release four ultra-luxe limited edition designer toys in celebration of the band’s critically-acclaimed new album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez. The product drop - available today on Superplastic.co - features all four band members: frontman 2D, guitarist Noodle, drummer Russel Hobbs and bassist Murdoc Niccals.



This isn’t Superplastic’s first collaboration with Gorillaz, but it is the largest. 2019 saw Gorillaz lead singer 2D immortalized in vinyl and was the first Gorillaz toy of its kind in over ten years since Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett first worked with Superplastic founder Budnitz on the iconic vinyl Gorillaz toys back in 2005. This second collaboration includes an all new 2D figure, as well as Murdoc, Russel and Noodle.

Gorillaz bassist and self-proclaimed leader Murdoc Niccals said: “As someone who’s had dozens of statues made of himself, it takes a lot to impress me, but the workmanship on this figurine is really top notch. The perfect centrepiece for your Gorillaz shrine or shelf.”

"After more than 15 years creating vinyl toys with the Gorillaz, I’m super excited to be releasing the first full set of Gorillaz toys in 10 years. As the world’s premiere boutique creator of art toys, Superplastic only works with a handful of the world’s top artists. Jamie Hewlett is a genius and his twisted universe is a massive inspiration for me, Janky and Guggimon, and everyone at Superplastic,” says Superplastic founder, Paul Budnitz.

The limited-edition vinyl toy collection features four figures – one for each band member – with each ranging between 9 and 12-inches tall and retail from $80-95 MSRP through December 31, 2020. For the first 48 hours, all orders made will come with an exclusive commemorative Gorillaz pin gift with purchase. The 2D and Murdoc toys to ship in December with Noodle and Russel to ship February 2021.

All orders can be bundled to include a ticket to Song Machine Live, a one-off fully live Gorillaz concert created to watch from the comfort of your home and available to stream worldwide on LIVENow. A full show production featuring the Gorillaz live band led by Damon Albarn, blending exciting real time live performance and Jamie Hewlett animation plus appearances from very special guest artists too. With three separate live performances, anything can happen and no matter where you are in the world, there’s a show start-time to suit you.

With millions of dollars in toy and apparel sales to-date, as well as product drops that sell out in minutes, Superplastic continues to cement its position as a leader in the new era of digital entertainment and virtual celebrities - one that is breaking boundaries between online and traditional media, and real and virtual worlds.

About Superplastic

Founded by Paul Budnitz (KidRobot, Ello, Budnitz Bicycles), Superplastic is a global entertainment brand that creates, promotes, and manages animated celebrities. With over five million dedicated followers worldwide on social media, the Superplastic Universe includes Instagram and TikTok sensations Janky, Guggimon, Dayzee, Staxx, Pandakat, Kranky, Shüdog and many others.

Superplastic produced and sold millions of dollars in limited-edition designer toys and apparel in 2020 alone. Most drops sell out in minutes. Collaborations with top brands and celebrities include J.Balvin, Gorillaz, Rico Nasty, Saint Jhn, Steve Aoki, Addfuel, McBess, Seen, FACT, Gucci, Ricardo Cavolo, County of Milan, Complex, Volkswagen, Oscar Meyer — and many others.

About Gorillaz

Virtual band Gorillaz is singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs. Created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, their acclaimed eponymous debut album was released in 2001. The BRIT and Grammy Award winning band’s subsequent albums are Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018) and Song Machine: Season One (2020). A truly global phenomenon, Gorillaz have achieved success in entirely ground-breaking ways, touring the world from San Diego to Syria, winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor.

* The band is recognised by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

About LIVENow

LIVENow is home to amazing live experiences and aims to entertain, engage and educate. Sports, concerts, workouts, stand-up comedy, inspirational speakers and more are broadcast to screens around the world. Passionate about sharing events as they happen, LIVENow gives fans exclusive access to live-streams that can be enjoyed at home and with friends via group viewing option Watch Together.

Superplastic Media Relations

Karsen Woods

802-881-7016

karsen@superplastic.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e98776c6-1fcd-4691-a666-f756b7ea1301