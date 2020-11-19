COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, is pleased to announce that Vice President, Northwest Regional Manager Colleen O’Donnell has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of SLED. In this role, she will lead IFS’ newly created state, local and education (SLED) business unit.



“Under Colleen’s direction we have achieved significant growth in our K-12 originations,” said Scott Sullivan, Executive Vice President, Insight Financial Services. “To ensure our continued success, we’ve created a team dedicated to the ongoing expansion in the education space while introducing IFS solutions to adjacent markets such as city, county, and state agencies. We’re thrilled to promote Colleen to lead this team. Her exceptional track record and customer-first approach will help the team build on their recent accomplishments to drive new opportunities for the business.”

Since joining IFS in 2008, O’Donnell has helped to grow IFS’ presence in the market by consistently developing opportunities to deliver customers sustainable IT refresh and lifecycle management programs with flexible leasing solutions. She will now head the IFS SLED team comprised of a seasoned group of IFS technology leasing experts that have deep experience in delivering customized leasing programs designed to maximize the value of IT equipment.

“With the ever-changing education landscape, our team at IFS is dedicated to helping our customers build predictable budgets and a strategic lifecycle solution,” said O’Donnell. “We are committed to doing the hard work to help navigate these challenging and uncertain times. I am so proud of the team’s success and I look forward to expanding and growing this division at IFS.”

Insight Financial Services (IFS) a division of Insight Investments, LLC delivers customized leasing solutions for the acquisition of technology, equipment and associated services. Enterprises and government agencies benefit from IFS’ fully transparent IT refresh and lease solutions. Value Added Resellers (VARs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) leverage IFS for customized vendor programs that help their customers acquire more of their solutions. With a national managed portfolio in excess of $1 billion, IFS prides itself in a hands-on, collaborative approach to leasing. Its Asset Management Online System (AMOS) provides clients with anywhere, anytime asset and lease management. For more information, visit www.ifsleasing.com.

