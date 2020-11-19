SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School, a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers today announced the opening of a new campus in Ecuador. This opening brings Holberton School’s total campus count to 15 worldwide, spanning five continents and eight countries.

Holberton School comes to Ecuador in alliance with BuenTrip Hub, the local incubator for technology startups. According to BuenTrip’s Radar Tech Startup study, 250 Ecuadorian startups are increasingly looking for highly trained software engineers to guarantee their business growth. The International Labor Organization (ILO) recently reported that e-commerce, software development, and IoT were the top industries for Ecuador’s job creation.

Carmen de la Cerda, director of BuenTrip Hub, says, "Holberton will provide Ecuador students with world-class training. Access to this knowledge and skillset is indispensable because it will empower our local talent, opening doors for them to become technologists and innovators."

Holberton School provides Silicon Valley-grade full-stack software engineering training through its full-time one and two-year programs. Students acquire practical skills and an understanding of theory through project-based and peer-based learning. Students from all backgrounds have secured software engineering jobs at top-tier employers, including MercadoLibre, Google, Rappi, and Apple.

“The number of Ecuador tech startups tripled in the last two years, but the lack of tech talent could drastically slow their growth,” says Holberton Co-founder and President Sylvain Kalache. “We are excited to be part of the solution by bringing our Silicon Valley-grade education to Ecuador.”

To help make Holberton’s Silicon Valley-grade education financially accessible, tuition can be paid either upfront or in monthly payments.

Holberton School Ecuador’s first cohort will begin in January 2021, synchronizing with the school’s network of campuses located in North and South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The virtual campus will provide its education entirely online. Applications are open to individuals over the age of 18 coming from any educational background. To learn more about Holberton School’s enrollment and opportunities, visit https://www.holbertonschool.com/campus_life/virtual_campus_ecuador.

About Holberton School

Holberton School is a computer science school founded in Silicon Valley to address a gap in the education system for aspiring software engineers. With campuses in Colombia, Ecuador, France, Lebanon, Mexico, Tunisia, the United States, and Uruguay, graduates have gone to work at top employers. Some of these include Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Students learn how to become lifelong learners and leaders in their fields. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

