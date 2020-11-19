Sunnyvale, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) has launched a series of programs to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). $8 million in funding from SVCE and $6 million from the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) partnership has been dedicated to planning, technical assistance, and installation of new EV charging stations across SVCE’s thirteen member communities.

As identified in SVCE’s EV Infrastructure Joint Action Plan published in 2019, key priorities include expanding EV charging at multi-unit residential developments (MUDs), small and medium businesses and fleet operations. Improving access to EV charging in these high-priority market segments will increase EV adoption in the community. The programs outlined in the plan will help guide installation of approximately 1,000 Level 2 chargers and 100 Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFCs) at key locations near MUDs and small businesses throughout the community, along with supporting fleet electrification and regional stakeholder engagement.

“Gas-powered vehicles are the largest source of harmful emissions in Silicon Valley,” said Howard Miller, City of Saratoga Mayor and SVCE Board Chair, “and to properly aid in the transition to an affordable, clean all-electric lifestyle, we must support the development of accessible, effective charging where people live, work, shop and play.”

To provide rebates for EV charger purchases and installation costs, SVCE has committed $6 million in funding combined with a $6 million grant from the California Energy Commission, totaling $12 million available in installation incentives. Through CALeVIP, starting Dec. 16, 2020, municipalities, businesses, commercial property owners, and multifamily residences in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties can apply for significant rebates to pay for equipment and installation costs for eligible EV chargers. SVCE is one of several agencies partnering on the CALeVIP Peninsula-Silicon Valley effort totaling over $55.2 million with the City of Palo Alto Utilities, Peninsula Clean Energy, San José Clean Energy and Silicon Valley Power.

The additional $2 million in SVCE funds support the remaining suite of programs. Through FutureFit Assist: EV Charging, municipalities, businesses, commercial property owners, and multifamily residences can receive free assistance covering every step in the installation process, from site evaluation through bidding and permitting. SVCE will also aid in applying for available financial incentives. Applications for this program are currently open.

Due to constraints in electrical capacity and parking configurations, installing EV charging at existing apartment buildings is often challenging. But as EV adoption continues to grow, it is critical that access to EV charging be available for the nearly 40% of residents in the SVCE’ territory living in apartment buildings. The Priority Zone DCFC Program provides financial incentives for DCFC deployment in or near areas with many apartments, so that fast charging can be conveniently accessed by apartment residents.

The Silicon Valley Transportation Electrification Clearinghouse (SVTEC) and EV Regional Recognition programs connect SVCE with key regional stakeholders, including EV charging companies, large employers, and local governments. These programs are building an ecosystem to support rapid EV charger deployment by tackling tough barriers (like permitting or interconnection processes), sharing best practices, and connecting organizations with funding and technical support.

To test novel solutions addressing critical EV infrastructure development barriers, SVCE is providing grant funding through its Innovation Onramp program. Current grant recipients are piloting new ways of deploying charging in apartment complexes and optimizing vehicle charging based on time-of-use rates.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s September executive order, requiring that all new cars sold in California must be zero emissions by 2035, highlights the scale and urgency around this transition to EVs. The SVCE programs assist in the development of more EV charging infrastructure that is critically needed to help increase EV adoption.

More information on the SVCE EV infrastructure programs and how to apply can be found below.

FutureFit: EV Charging - svcleanenergy.org/ev-charging-assist

California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) - svcleanenergy.org/calevip

Priority Zone DC Fast Charging Funding - svcleanenergy.org/dcfastchargers

Silicon Valley Transportation Electrification Clearinghouse (SVTEC) - svcleanenergy.org/svtec

EV Regional Recognition - svcleanenergy.org/regional-recognition

