This study on the Indian electric bus (eBus) market discusses the key influencing trends that are driving the growth in this segment.



Government Initiatives in India to promote electric buses, state government initiatives, and FAME-II overview and incentive schemes are discussed in this study. The tenders in different cities for procuring the electric buses are compared and analyzed, and the differences between the gross cost contract (GCC) purchase model and the outright purchase model are explained.



State-wise EV policies that have been announced and are in the implementation phase are discussed along with future government plans in India for electric buses. The key market drivers and restraints influencing electric buses in India are discussed in detail.



A complete total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis is done with a scenario comparing diesel and CNG buses to electric buses, highlighting the cost differences between them if they are owned for a year. Similarly, forecasting is also done for the same scenario in 2025 with the effects of a decline in battery prices in India. The estimated differences between the 3 buses are studied for that timeline as well.



The major barriers in the adoption of electric buses and what are the solutions to overcome them are also explained through a detailed SWOT analysis on the implementation of electric buses in India. The key technological trends in India with electric buses (e.g., battery swapping) are also discussed. Charging infrastructures are explained in detail, including the different types used in different countries. Pantograph charging as an opportunity in India is explored through bus rapid transit system (BRTS) lanes.



The battery technology along with a pricing roadmap to the future and an estimated battery price in the future are also given. The limitless opportunities in recycling batteries and the different methods of recycling are discussed along with the possibilities of usage of secondary life applications with global examples of recycling and repurposing that have been implemented successfully as of now.



The driveline technology is explained with a detailed analysis of the different types of electric driveline architecture and definitions of key terminologies along with electric motor benchmarking. The electric motor roadmap is also discussed and the pricing analysis for the different types of motors and their forecasting is also given.



Finally, the future of electric buses in India is estimated with 3 different scenarios, and recommendations are provided for key stakeholders. The growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for success and growth in the electric bus market are also discussed.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Electric Bus Market in India

Indian Electric Bus Market - Key Influencing Trends

Product Portfolio

Electric Buses Under FAME-I

FAME-I Tenders in Different Cities

FAME-I Bidding Prices - Comparison Between Different Cities

GCC Model and Outright Purchase Model Comparison

FAME-II - Buses Sanctioned

FAME-II - State-wise Penetration of Tenders Won for eBuses

Forecast of eBuses in India

4. Government Initiatives

FAME-II Incentives in India - An Overview

FAME-II - Incentive Structure

States Chipping in With EV Policies and Investments

State-wise Policies and Investments to Promote Electric Vehicles

Future Government Plans

5. Petroleum Import Bill and Its Impact

Petroleum Import Bill in India

6. Total Cost of Ownership Analysis

TCO Analysis - Comparison of Diesel, CNG, and Electric

Future Scenario

7. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Major Barriers in eBus Implementation and Solution

SWOT Analysis

8. Technology Trends

Why Battery Swapping?

Technology Comparison

Battery Swapping Operations in China and India

9. Battery Technology

Battery Technology Roadmap

Battery Price Roadmap

Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS)

Battery Technology Roadmap and Price Outlook

Battery Demand and Manufacturing Capacity

10. Recycling and Reusing of Lithium-ion Batteries

Reuse of Batteries for Secondary Life Applications

Secondary Life Applications

Recycling of Batteries

Global Examples of Recycling and Repurposing

11. Charging Infrastructure

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Types with Various Connectors

Types of Charging Stations for Buses

Inductive Charging

Incentives for Charging Stations

Charging Strategies for eBuses

Pantograph Charging - Technology Roadmap

Opportunity for Pantograph Charging in BRTS

Charging Infrastructure in India - Challenges

12. Drivetrain Technology

Electric Driveline Architecture Benchmarking

Electric Motor Benchmarking

Electric Motor Roadmap

13. Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity 1 - Battery Swapping Model will Significantly Bring Down the Cost of Electric Buses

Growth Opportunity 2 - Focusing on Improving the Charging Infrastructure and Increasing Localization of EV Components

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

