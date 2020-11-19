Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery and Other E-Waste Recycling" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the global battery and e-waste recycling market according to its different product sources, recycled materials and geographical areas. The report examines the current market status of the recycling industry, public and private investment strategies, commercialization and legislative initiatives, stakeholders' activities, and also present growth forecasts for the period 2019-2024.
The analysis highlights the latest developments and upcoming opportunities during the forecast period. It also offers a patent review that includes information on strategic initiatives key players have adopted to meet the increasing market demand for battery and other e-waste recycling technologies while fostering sustainability across different application sectors.
The report includes:
- An overview of global battery and other e-waste recycling market and discussion on its future demand
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Coverage of technology overview, scope and importance of recycling/repurposing technologies
- Characterization and quantification of the battery and other e-waste recycling market based on their market share, product type, component type, application and region
- A look at the regulatory demand, recent R&D and commercialization activities
- Details of patent analysis with information on all kind of strategic initiatives
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape
- Profile description of major market players including Aqua Force Recycling, Brentwood Recycling Systems, COM2 Recycling Solutions LLC, Mitsubishi Corp. (MC), Namo eWaste Management Ltd., Tesla and Ucan Recycling Ltd.
The report addresses the present battery and other e-waste recycling market and future demands for the following major recovered materials types:
- Metals
- Iron/steel
- Aluminum
- Copper
- Silver
- Gold
- Palladium
- Lead
- Lithium
- Cobalt
- Nickel
- Others
- Plastic
- Glass
- Others
The battery and e-waste recycling market also is categorized based on different production source types:
- Battery
- Lead acid
- Lithium-ion
- Nickel cadmium (NiCad)
- Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
- Others
- Other types of e-waste
- Household appliances
- Consumer electronics
- Information technologies and communication
- Other production sources
Summary and Analysis
Electronic waste or e-waste involves all kinds of EOL or damaged electronics destined for disposal, recycle, reuse, resale, or salvage. In many countries, e-waste is growing rapidly as the technological revolution expands.
However, if properly managed, globally produced e-waste can be reused or recycled for material recovery. Today, industries across different sectors are continually moving towards sustainability and greener manufacturing that follows a circular or closed-loop take-use-dispose/recycle model.
This report provides an overview of e-waste management and recycling technologies for batteries and other electronic waste in the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) markets.
The report also examines market trades and challenges, investment opportunities, obstacles, and market barriers. Geographically, this report presents information on both developed and developing world markets.
Battery and other e-waste recycling is the fastest-growing segment of the global solid waste stream management. The publisher expects the battery and other e-waste recycling markets should significantly drop in market value due to economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Technology Overview
- Importance of Recycling Batteries and Other Types of E-waste
- Metals and Inorganic Compounds
- Health Impacts of Metals Commonly Used in Batteries and Electronic/ Electrical Devices
- Organic Compounds
- Nanoparticles
- Recycling Processes/Technologies
- Manual/Physical Recycling Processes
- Chemical Recycling Process
- Technological Development of Recycling Processes
- Key Innovations
- Market Drivers
- Promoting Reputation and Sustainability
- Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles
- Growing Usage and Demand for Electronics and Other Types Electrical Devices (Batteries)
- High Rate of Obsolescence
- Battery Material Supply Chain Issues
- Data Security Concern Driving the Retired Hardware Recycling
- Market Challenges
- Decreased Demand in Primary Supply Chain
- Regulatory Gaps
- Linear Business Model Does Not Support Recycle and Reuse
- Lack of Technical Expertise and Technical Constraints on Battery Recyclability
- Lack of Infrastructure in the Technology Process
- Economic Barriers
- Logistic Issues
- Challenges of Pack and Module Disassembly of EV Batteries
- Hibernation of Electronics
- Inefficient Collection Infrastructure
- Regulation, Legislation, Policies, and Stewardship of the Recycling of Battery and E-waste
- North America
- European Union
- APAC
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Material Recovered
- Global Market for the Recycling of Batteries and Other Types of E-Waste by Type of Material Recovered
- Metals
- Plastic
- Glass
- Other Types of E-Waste
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type/Source of the e-Waste
- Global Market for the Recycling of Batteries and Other Types of E-Waste by Type/Source of the E-Waste
- Batteries
- Other Types of E-Waste
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- European Union
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Germany
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Singapore
- India
- RoW
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Type
- Patent Review by Country
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- ACA Industry Aps
- Accurec Recycling Gmbh
- Alba Group
- American Battery Metals Corp.
- Andritzg Ag
- American Manganese Inc.
- Aqua Force Recycling
- Aqua Metals Inc.
- Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd.
- Aurubis Ag
- Belmont Trading Co. Inc.
- Brentwood Recycling Systems
- Call2Recycle Inc.
- Cimelia Resource Recovery Pty. Ltd.
- Clean Harbors Inc.
- Com2 Recycling Solutions Llc
- CP Manufacturing Inc.
- Daiseki Co. Ltd.
- Duesenfeld Gmbh
- Dynamic Recycling
- Earth E-Waste Management Pvt. Ltd.
- Eco Recycling Ltd.
- Ecomation Oy
- Eldan Recycling A/S
- Electrical Waste Recycling Group Ltd.
- Electronic Recyclers International Inc.
- Electronics Recycling Services Llc
- Elms Industrial Pte. Ltd.
- Emak Refining And Recycling
- Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
- Envirocom England Ltd.
- E-Parisaraa Pvt. Ltd.
- Erdwich Zerkleinerungssysteme Gmbh
- Evciler Ltd.
- E Waste Experts Inc.
- Exitcom Recycling Gmbh
- Fortum Oyj
- Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.
- Gem Co. Ltd.
- Good Point Recycling
- Guidetti Recycling S.R.L.
- Greenline Environmental Ltd.
- Holoul Electronic Recycling Treatment Co.
- Hunan Vary Technology Co. Ltd.
- I Global Asset Management
- Image Microsystems
- Ims Electronic Recycling
- Kuusakoski Oy
- Li-Cycle Technology
- Lifespan Recycling Co. Inc.
- Macpresse Europa S.R.L.
- Mitsubishi Corp. (Mc)
- Namo E-Waste Management Ltd.
- Northvolt Ab
- Pure Planet Recycling Ltd.
- Raw Materials Co. (Rmc)
- Recydur Bv
- Republic Services Inc.
- Respose Waste Management & Research Pvt. Ltd.
- Retriev Technologies
- Sims Lifetime Services Inc.
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
- Sungeel Hitech Co. Ltd.
- Tes-Amm Recyclers India Pvt. Ltd.
- Tesla
- Tetronics International Ltd.
- Triple M Metal Lp
- Ucan Recycling Ltd.
- Umicore Group
- URT Umweilt-Und Recyclingtechnik Gmbh
- Waste Management Inc.
- Wee Rec As
- Weee Recycle It Ltd.
