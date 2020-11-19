Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery and Other E-Waste Recycling" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report reviews the global battery and e-waste recycling market according to its different product sources, recycled materials and geographical areas. The report examines the current market status of the recycling industry, public and private investment strategies, commercialization and legislative initiatives, stakeholders' activities, and also present growth forecasts for the period 2019-2024.

The analysis highlights the latest developments and upcoming opportunities during the forecast period. It also offers a patent review that includes information on strategic initiatives key players have adopted to meet the increasing market demand for battery and other e-waste recycling technologies while fostering sustainability across different application sectors.

The report includes:

An overview of global battery and other e-waste recycling market and discussion on its future demand

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of technology overview, scope and importance of recycling/repurposing technologies

Characterization and quantification of the battery and other e-waste recycling market based on their market share, product type, component type, application and region

A look at the regulatory demand, recent R&D and commercialization activities

Details of patent analysis with information on all kind of strategic initiatives

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape

Profile description of major market players including Aqua Force Recycling, Brentwood Recycling Systems, COM2 Recycling Solutions LLC, Mitsubishi Corp. (MC), Namo eWaste Management Ltd., Tesla and Ucan Recycling Ltd.

The report addresses the present battery and other e-waste recycling market and future demands for the following major recovered materials types:



Metals

Iron/steel

Aluminum

Copper

Silver

Gold

Palladium

Lead

Lithium

Cobalt

Nickel

Others

Plastic

Glass

Others

The battery and e-waste recycling market also is categorized based on different production source types:

Battery

Lead acid

Lithium-ion

Nickel cadmium (NiCad)

Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)

Others

Other types of e-waste Household appliances Consumer electronics Information technologies and communication Other production sources



Summary and Analysis



Electronic waste or e-waste involves all kinds of EOL or damaged electronics destined for disposal, recycle, reuse, resale, or salvage. In many countries, e-waste is growing rapidly as the technological revolution expands.



However, if properly managed, globally produced e-waste can be reused or recycled for material recovery. Today, industries across different sectors are continually moving towards sustainability and greener manufacturing that follows a circular or closed-loop take-use-dispose/recycle model.

This report provides an overview of e-waste management and recycling technologies for batteries and other electronic waste in the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) markets.

The report also examines market trades and challenges, investment opportunities, obstacles, and market barriers. Geographically, this report presents information on both developed and developing world markets.

Battery and other e-waste recycling is the fastest-growing segment of the global solid waste stream management. The publisher expects the battery and other e-waste recycling markets should significantly drop in market value due to economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Importance of Recycling Batteries and Other Types of E-waste

Metals and Inorganic Compounds

Health Impacts of Metals Commonly Used in Batteries and Electronic/ Electrical Devices

Organic Compounds

Nanoparticles

Recycling Processes/Technologies

Manual/Physical Recycling Processes

Chemical Recycling Process

Technological Development of Recycling Processes

Key Innovations

Market Drivers

Promoting Reputation and Sustainability

Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles

Growing Usage and Demand for Electronics and Other Types Electrical Devices (Batteries)

High Rate of Obsolescence

Battery Material Supply Chain Issues

Data Security Concern Driving the Retired Hardware Recycling

Market Challenges

Decreased Demand in Primary Supply Chain

Regulatory Gaps

Linear Business Model Does Not Support Recycle and Reuse

Lack of Technical Expertise and Technical Constraints on Battery Recyclability

Lack of Infrastructure in the Technology Process

Economic Barriers

Logistic Issues

Challenges of Pack and Module Disassembly of EV Batteries

Hibernation of Electronics

Inefficient Collection Infrastructure

Regulation, Legislation, Policies, and Stewardship of the Recycling of Battery and E-waste

North America

European Union

APAC

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Material Recovered

Global Market for the Recycling of Batteries and Other Types of E-Waste by Type of Material Recovered

Metals

Plastic

Glass

Other Types of E-Waste

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type/Source of the e-Waste

Global Market for the Recycling of Batteries and Other Types of E-Waste by Type/Source of the E-Waste

Batteries

Other Types of E-Waste

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

United States

Canada

European Union

Belgium

Netherlands

Poland

Germany

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

India

RoW

Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Type

Patent Review by Country

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

ACA Industry Aps

Accurec Recycling Gmbh

Alba Group

American Battery Metals Corp.

Andritzg Ag

American Manganese Inc.

Aqua Force Recycling

Aqua Metals Inc.

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd.

Aurubis Ag

Belmont Trading Co. Inc.

Brentwood Recycling Systems

Call2Recycle Inc.

Cimelia Resource Recovery Pty. Ltd.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Com2 Recycling Solutions Llc

CP Manufacturing Inc.

Daiseki Co. Ltd.

Duesenfeld Gmbh

Dynamic Recycling

Earth E-Waste Management Pvt. Ltd.

Eco Recycling Ltd.

Ecomation Oy

Eldan Recycling A/S

Electrical Waste Recycling Group Ltd.

Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

Electronics Recycling Services Llc

Elms Industrial Pte. Ltd.

Emak Refining And Recycling

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Envirocom England Ltd.

E-Parisaraa Pvt. Ltd.

Erdwich Zerkleinerungssysteme Gmbh

Evciler Ltd.

E Waste Experts Inc.

Exitcom Recycling Gmbh

Fortum Oyj

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

Gem Co. Ltd.

Good Point Recycling

Guidetti Recycling S.R.L.

Greenline Environmental Ltd.

Holoul Electronic Recycling Treatment Co.

Hunan Vary Technology Co. Ltd.

I Global Asset Management

Image Microsystems

Ims Electronic Recycling

Kuusakoski Oy

Li-Cycle Technology

Lifespan Recycling Co. Inc.

Macpresse Europa S.R.L.

Mitsubishi Corp. (Mc)

Namo E-Waste Management Ltd.

Northvolt Ab

Pure Planet Recycling Ltd.

Raw Materials Co. (Rmc)

Recydur Bv

Republic Services Inc.

Respose Waste Management & Research Pvt. Ltd.

Retriev Technologies

Sims Lifetime Services Inc.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Sungeel Hitech Co. Ltd.

Tes-Amm Recyclers India Pvt. Ltd.

Tesla

Tetronics International Ltd.

Triple M Metal Lp

Ucan Recycling Ltd.

Umicore Group

URT Umweilt-Und Recyclingtechnik Gmbh

Waste Management Inc.

Wee Rec As

Weee Recycle It Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/riiiev

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900