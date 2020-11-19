Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted progress and is impacting economies across the world. Governments worldwide are taking measures to lockdown their respective countries, especially affected cities, to contain the spread of the virus. Governments are also taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.



The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry is being impacted worldwide, which indirectly affects the ultrafiltration membrane market. The market is expected to bounce back in 2021, due to governments providing relief packages and disaster aid packages to boost economies.



This report presents the forecast for ultrafiltration membrane technologies for 2020 to 2025 on a volume and value basis, with 2019 considered as a base year. Value is measured in millions of U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation, while volume is measure in thousand square feet area units. These forecasts are further broken down by end applications. Individual end applications are further broken down by membrane material and geographic region. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' revenues.



The end-user application breakdown includes:

Hemodialysis

Industrial processes

Food and beverage

Potable water

Biopharmaceuticals

Wastewater

The report covers the following membrane material:

Ceramic and others

Polymers

The regional breakdown focuses on the following geographic areas:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report includes:

An overview of the markets and technologies for ultrafiltration membranes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of CAGRs through 2025

Assessment of market dynamics, i.e., drivers, restraints and opportunities and discussion on future outlook and expectations from ultrafiltration membrane industry

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Briefing about the current worth of UF modules, cassettes, dialyzers, and other devices by application

Coverage of industry structure and dynamics, along with technological developments

Profiles of major players in the industry along with a competitive analysis, including 3M, Asahi Kasei, Corning Inc., Dow Chemical Co., Millipore Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp. and Toray Industries

Executive Summary



Ultrafiltration membranes are relatively late entrants in potable water filtration methodologies. They must contend with established disinfection methodologies as well as with new aggressive disinfection process substitutes such as ultraviolet-based disinfection. Within the membrane fraternity itself, ultrafiltration stakeholders have to contend with nano and microfiltration variants. What also hampers their acceptance is the inability to deliver end-to-end solutions on a stand-alone basis. The abovementioned challenges will drag the growth rate of ultrafiltration technology adoption to the lowest rate among peer technologies.



On the positive side, however, ultrafiltration technologies stand to gain from the increased focus on reverse osmosis methodologies. These membranes can act as effective pre-filters to the feed supplied to reverse osmosis plants. While reverse osmosis is thought to be investment intensive, the alarming water availability situation in many parts of the world has forced stakeholders to explore this option with greater vigour. Reverse osmosis cannibalizes the pure ultrafiltration market to some extent. Ultrafiltration membrane stakeholders must channel their efforts to maximize the benefits associated by partnering with reverse osmosis stakeholders.



Hemodialysis will continue to be the largest application for ultrafiltration membranes. The fundamental reason for the extraordinary use of this application is a near-perfect fit between the demands of hemodialysis process and the deliverables promised by ultrafiltration membrane technologies. Use cases associated with this End-Use have been well-established. While it is a mature market in terms of the adoption cycle of ultrafiltration technologies, it is an expanding market when looked upon in the general context of growing incidences of lifestyle-induced ailments. Kidney treatments continue to account for a substantial proportion of healthcare resources that need to be devoted to managing endstage renal diseases that are triggered by a multitude of issues common with today's lifestyles.



As larger segments of populations in emerging economies pull themselves out of poverty, the world is staring at a veritable explosion in the numbers of senior citizens. The vibrancy in the underlying market itself will act as a strong antidote to the growth mitigating factors that characterize mature markets. Consequently, the adoption of ultrafiltration membranes in the hemodialysis End-Use will continue to determine the growth rate of the larger ultrafiltration market over the next five years.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Ultrafiltration Membrane

What is Ultrafiltration?

Dynamics of Selection and Rejection

History of Ultrafiltration

Ultrafiltration and Other Membrane Processes

Contrasting Separation and Disinfection with Reference to Ultraviolet Disinfection

Overview

Factors Driving the Growth of the UF Membrane and UV Equipment Markets

How UV Works

Impact of the Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Membrane

Introduction

Ceramic and Other

Polymer Membrane Materials

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-use

Hemodialysis

Industrial Processes

Food and Beverages

Potable Water

Biopharmaceuticals

Wastewater

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis

Introduction

Industry Structure

Materials and Chemical Specialists

Membrane and Module Specialists

End-user OEMs

Multi-Domain Industry Technology Specialists

Patent Analysis

Trends by Category

Trends by Year

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M (Formerly Membrana)

Advantec MFS Inc.

Alfa Laval

Asahi Kasei

Atech Innovations GmbH

B. Braun Medical Inc.

BASF SE (Inge AG)

Baxter International

Berghof

Cantel Medical

Corning Inc.

Daicen Membrane Systems

Degremont Technologies (Infilco Degremont Inc.)

Donaldson Co.

Dow Chemical Co.

Entegris Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

GE (Ge Water Technologies/Ge Healthcare)

GEA Westfalia Separator Inc.

Graver Technologies LLC

Hydranautics

Hyflux Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems

Media and Process Technology

Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

Millipore Corp.

New Logic International

Novasep Process

Pall Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Permionics

Porvair plc

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Separation Dynamics Inc.

Spectrum Laboratories

Spintek

Synder Filtration

Tami Industries

Tianjin Motimo Membrane Technology Ltd.

Toray Industries

Ultura Water (Nanostone Water)

