The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted progress and is impacting economies across the world. Governments worldwide are taking measures to lockdown their respective countries, especially affected cities, to contain the spread of the virus. Governments are also taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.
The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry is being impacted worldwide, which indirectly affects the ultrafiltration membrane market. The market is expected to bounce back in 2021, due to governments providing relief packages and disaster aid packages to boost economies.
This report presents the forecast for ultrafiltration membrane technologies for 2020 to 2025 on a volume and value basis, with 2019 considered as a base year. Value is measured in millions of U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation, while volume is measure in thousand square feet area units. These forecasts are further broken down by end applications. Individual end applications are further broken down by membrane material and geographic region. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' revenues.
The end-user application breakdown includes:
The report covers the following membrane material:
The regional breakdown focuses on the following geographic areas:
The report includes:
Executive Summary
Ultrafiltration membranes are relatively late entrants in potable water filtration methodologies. They must contend with established disinfection methodologies as well as with new aggressive disinfection process substitutes such as ultraviolet-based disinfection. Within the membrane fraternity itself, ultrafiltration stakeholders have to contend with nano and microfiltration variants. What also hampers their acceptance is the inability to deliver end-to-end solutions on a stand-alone basis. The abovementioned challenges will drag the growth rate of ultrafiltration technology adoption to the lowest rate among peer technologies.
On the positive side, however, ultrafiltration technologies stand to gain from the increased focus on reverse osmosis methodologies. These membranes can act as effective pre-filters to the feed supplied to reverse osmosis plants. While reverse osmosis is thought to be investment intensive, the alarming water availability situation in many parts of the world has forced stakeholders to explore this option with greater vigour. Reverse osmosis cannibalizes the pure ultrafiltration market to some extent. Ultrafiltration membrane stakeholders must channel their efforts to maximize the benefits associated by partnering with reverse osmosis stakeholders.
Hemodialysis will continue to be the largest application for ultrafiltration membranes. The fundamental reason for the extraordinary use of this application is a near-perfect fit between the demands of hemodialysis process and the deliverables promised by ultrafiltration membrane technologies. Use cases associated with this End-Use have been well-established. While it is a mature market in terms of the adoption cycle of ultrafiltration technologies, it is an expanding market when looked upon in the general context of growing incidences of lifestyle-induced ailments. Kidney treatments continue to account for a substantial proportion of healthcare resources that need to be devoted to managing endstage renal diseases that are triggered by a multitude of issues common with today's lifestyles.
As larger segments of populations in emerging economies pull themselves out of poverty, the world is staring at a veritable explosion in the numbers of senior citizens. The vibrancy in the underlying market itself will act as a strong antidote to the growth mitigating factors that characterize mature markets. Consequently, the adoption of ultrafiltration membranes in the hemodialysis End-Use will continue to determine the growth rate of the larger ultrafiltration market over the next five years.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Membrane
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-use
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
