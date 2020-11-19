Save on Fujifilm camera deals at the early Black Friday sale, including the top Fujifilm Instax 11, 9 and 8 offers



Here’s our review of the top early Fujifilm deals for Black Friday, together with savings on Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, 8 and 11 cameras. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Fujifilm & Instax Mini Deals:

Best Polaroid & Instant Camera Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to see the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Fujifilm found a lot of success with their Instax Mini line of instant cameras which come in a variety of fun and bright colors. The Instax Mini 9 is one of its most recent best-selling models, featuring a close-up lens attachment, automatic exposure settings, and a selfie mirror for proper framing, which are new additions not found on the equally popular Instax Mini 8. Recently released is the Instax Mini 11, which sports a slimmer body size, transparent ring lens, and customizable components such as jewel and glow buttons.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)