The global digital signage systems market is expected to grow from $14.09 billion in 2019 to $24.20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Advertisers and network owners are attracted by the greater targetability, branding opportunities, and interactivity offered by digital signage screens. Samsung is the market leader and accounted for one-third of all display shipments in 2019.



This research service follows 2019 as the base year, and forecasts run up to 2025.



Ad spending has been rapidly shifting away from traditional TV, radio, and newspapers to digital media platforms and solutions. Emerging branding/marketing vehicles, including digital signage and interactive kiosks, are gaining traction and hold immense potential for future growth.



A key value proposition of signage networks is that they can be deployed by owners to serve multiple business models, such as pure-play advertising, merchandising and branding, entertainment, and/or information dissemination. ROI is measured in terms of both ad revenue and the impact on the customer experience.

Geographic Scope

North America and Latin America (NALA)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Research Scope

Analysis of market trends, including drivers and restraints

Examination of revenue forecasts by total market, by project component type (software, displays, media players, services), and by vertical market (includes retail, transportation, corporate/finance, and hospitality)

Analysis of competitive landscape, including major participants and market share

Key Issues Addressed

Will the market continue to grow over the forecast period?

What are the primary challenges faced by vendors and new network owners? What are the drivers and restraints for growth?

How are the existing competitors structured? Are they well-positioned to meet customers' current and future needs?

Will there be further consolidation over the next 4-5 years? Will the market remain attractive for M&As?

What are the major vertical markets under consideration? What does the revenue forecast look like?

What is the revenue breakup by geography?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Digital Media Value Chain Coverage

1. Market Overview

Research Scope

Geographic Scope

Market Definitions

Vertical Market Definitions

Business Models

Usage Segmentation by Communication Context

User Segmentation by Communication Context

Digital Signage Evolution Trajectory

Digital Signage and Video Walls - Market Structure

Value Chain and Structure

TCO - An Overview

Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis

Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis Discussion

Key Market and Technology Trends

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

2. Drivers and Restraints - Total Digital Signage Systems Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

3. Forecast and Trends - Total Digital Signage Systems Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Project Component

Revenue Forecast - Displays

Revenue Forecast - Media Players

Revenue Forecast - Software

Revenue Forecast - Services

Percent Revenue by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion

4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Digital Signage Systems Market

Competitive Analysis - An Overview

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive Factors and Assessment

5. North America and Latin America (NALA) Breakdown

NALA Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Project Component

Revenue Forecast - Displays

Revenue Forecast - Media Players

Revenue Forecast - Software

Revenue Forecast - Services

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Project Component

6. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown

EMEA Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Project Component

Revenue Forecast - Displays

Revenue Forecast - Media Players

Revenue Forecast - Software

Revenue Forecast - Services

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Project Component

7. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Breakdown

APAC Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Project Component

Revenue Forecast - Displays

Revenue Forecast - Media Players

Revenue Forecast - Software

Revenue Forecast - Services

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Project Component

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Video Walls

Growth Opportunity 2 - AI-based Personalization

Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 5 - Asia and CEE

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

Predictions

10. Appendix

Market Engineering Measurements

Partial List of Other Companies

List of Exhibits

