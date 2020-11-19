Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Signage Systems Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital signage systems market is expected to grow from $14.09 billion in 2019 to $24.20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Advertisers and network owners are attracted by the greater targetability, branding opportunities, and interactivity offered by digital signage screens. Samsung is the market leader and accounted for one-third of all display shipments in 2019.
This research service follows 2019 as the base year, and forecasts run up to 2025.
Ad spending has been rapidly shifting away from traditional TV, radio, and newspapers to digital media platforms and solutions. Emerging branding/marketing vehicles, including digital signage and interactive kiosks, are gaining traction and hold immense potential for future growth.
A key value proposition of signage networks is that they can be deployed by owners to serve multiple business models, such as pure-play advertising, merchandising and branding, entertainment, and/or information dissemination. ROI is measured in terms of both ad revenue and the impact on the customer experience.
Geographic Scope
- North America and Latin America (NALA)
- Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Research Scope
- Analysis of market trends, including drivers and restraints
- Examination of revenue forecasts by total market, by project component type (software, displays, media players, services), and by vertical market (includes retail, transportation, corporate/finance, and hospitality)
- Analysis of competitive landscape, including major participants and market share
Key Issues Addressed
- Will the market continue to grow over the forecast period?
- What are the primary challenges faced by vendors and new network owners? What are the drivers and restraints for growth?
- How are the existing competitors structured? Are they well-positioned to meet customers' current and future needs?
- Will there be further consolidation over the next 4-5 years? Will the market remain attractive for M&As?
- What are the major vertical markets under consideration? What does the revenue forecast look like?
- What is the revenue breakup by geography?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Market Overview
- Digital Media Value Chain Coverage
1. Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Geographic Scope
- Market Definitions
- Vertical Market Definitions
- Business Models
- Usage Segmentation by Communication Context
- User Segmentation by Communication Context
- Digital Signage Evolution Trajectory
- Digital Signage and Video Walls - Market Structure
- Value Chain and Structure
- TCO - An Overview
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis Discussion
- Key Market and Technology Trends
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
2. Drivers and Restraints - Total Digital Signage Systems Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
3. Forecast and Trends - Total Digital Signage Systems Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Project Component
- Revenue Forecast - Displays
- Revenue Forecast - Media Players
- Revenue Forecast - Software
- Revenue Forecast - Services
- Percent Revenue by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion
4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Digital Signage Systems Market
- Competitive Analysis - An Overview
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
5. North America and Latin America (NALA) Breakdown
- NALA Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Project Component
- Revenue Forecast - Displays
- Revenue Forecast - Media Players
- Revenue Forecast - Software
- Revenue Forecast - Services
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Project Component
6. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown
- EMEA Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Project Component
- Revenue Forecast - Displays
- Revenue Forecast - Media Players
- Revenue Forecast - Software
- Revenue Forecast - Services
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Project Component
7. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Breakdown
- APAC Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Project Component
- Revenue Forecast - Displays
- Revenue Forecast - Media Players
- Revenue Forecast - Software
- Revenue Forecast - Services
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Project Component
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Video Walls
- Growth Opportunity 2 - AI-based Personalization
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Acquisitions
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Asia and CEE
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
10. Appendix
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Partial List of Other Companies
- List of Exhibits
