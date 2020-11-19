Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Mobile Field Service Management Market Continues to Offer Expansion Opportunities: Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the North American mobile field service management market. Mobile FSM solutions are software applications that leverage a variety of technologies (geolocation, artificial intelligence, digital forms, etc.) on smartphones, tablets, rugged devices, and wearables in order to locate, manage, automate and/or optimize field-based service workers and their tasks.

Mobilized field service management solutions enable the remote service worker to receive and transmit work-related information and guidance on a real-time basis. These capabilities contribute to a continued growth market, with revenues projected to grow to over $4 billion by 2025.

In this study, key market trends, adoption dynamics, the competitive landscape, potential growth opportunities, and revenue and user forecasts are defined and discussed.

FSM's mobility component continues to enhance the FSM offer, expand the FSM addressable market, and introduce new cutting-edge technologies and partnerships to the FSM ecosystem. Mobile access to FSM capabilities increases technician visibility, accelerates first-time repair rates, reduced paperwork, and increases customer satisfaction.

Current mobile FSM solution users will want to remain current on product enhancements and the evolving mix of industry players. High-potential new users-such as those in home healthcare, utilities, public safety, real estate, etc.-should be aware of FSM as a competitive differentiation opportunity. All stakeholders are advised to track trends, partnership opportunities, and customer needs.

Challenges to growth in this sector include: 1) Concerns regarding the cost of the mobilized FSM solution, 2) Fear that the integration process, especially with older legacy systems, will become too difficult and costly, 3) Worker resistance if the solution proves difficult to use, 4) A lingering lack of customer awareness regarding product and vendor alternatives, 5) Worries regarding data security, and 6) At least during 2020-2021, the COVID-19 dampening effect on FSM sales.

Key Issues Addressed

  • How is the Mobile FSM solution category evolving? Which market trends are particularly relevant? How can providers establish a competitive advantage?
  • Who are the current key participants (vendors and channels) in this sector? What major mergers and acquisitions have recently taken place?
  • Which industries are ripe for more vertical-specific Mobile FSM iterations?
  • What are the near-term Mobile FSM preferences and plans of businesses with field service workers?
  • How large is the Mobile FSM market? How will it grow over the next 5 years? What impact is the COVID-19 virus expected to have on uptake?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Dashboard

  • Key Questions this Study will Answer
  • Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Mobilized Field Service Management (FSM) Market

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8T
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Field Service Management Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management

  • Mobile Field Service Management Scope of Analysis
  • Key Competitors for Mobile Field Service Management
  • Market Trends for Mobile Field Service Management
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Distribution Channels for Mobile Field Service Management
  • Growth Drivers for Mobile Field Service Management
  • Growth Restraints for Mobile Field Service Management
  • Forecast Assumptions, Mobile Field Service Management
  • Revenue and User Forecast, Mobile Field Service Management
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management
  • Pricing Forecast, Mobile Field Service Management
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Mobile Field Service Management
  • Competitive Environment, Mobile Field Service Management
  • Revenue Share by Tiers, Mobile Field Service Management
    • Actsoft
    • AT&T
    • Comtech
    • FieldAware
    • Fleet Complete
    • GoCanvas
    • IFS
    • JotForm
    • Oracle Corporation
    • ProntoForms
    • Salesforce
    • SAP
    • ServiceMax
    • ServicePower
    • Sprint
    • TELUS
    • Trimble
    • Verizon

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Mobile Field Service Management

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Vertical-Specific Solutions to Create New Revenue Streams for FSM Providers and Their Channels, 2020
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging the Power of 5G to Define a New Level of FSM Capabilities, 2020
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Sharpening Predictive and Proactive Field Service Capabilities to Optimize the Service Experience and Increase Profitability, 2020
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Implementing a High-Touch Post-Sale Communications Strategy to Uncover and Capture Incremental Sales Opportunities, 2020
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Optimizing FSM Solution Integration to Increase Customer Satisfaction, Expedite Service Response Intervals, and Grow Profits, 2020

