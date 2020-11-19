Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Environmental sensor monitoring networks represent the aggregation of large numbers of individual sensors into large networks.
Environmental sensors can be in thousands of forms and types based on a wide range of physical and chemical principles with varying types of usable output. Typically monitored contaminants include metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), biological contaminants, and radioisotopes.
The field applications of sensors are also extremely varied. Areas of environmental focus include water supplies and watershed data, vehicular emissions, combustion of fossil fuels, agricultural runoff, industrial and mine waste disposal, ocean spills and dumping, climate change, weather monitoring, and seismic events.
The scope of this report covers the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market for various end-use industry applications. The market is broken down by application, type, sensor, sampling method, and end-use industry. Revenue forecasts from 2020-2025 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global environmental sensing and technologies market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.
In terms of market demand (or market size) North America is the largest market for these technologies.
However, APAC is witnessing the strongest growth rate and is expected to continue to be the strongest growing region in the coming years. APAC is also the second-largest market. Europe is the third-largest market and is expected to see a growth rate similar to that of North America. Demand for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies is expected to be low in the Middle East and South America and the growth rate in these regions is expected to be low in the coming years.
Segmentation by application shows that, currently, air monitoring is the largest application and one of the strongest growing segments. Air monitoring is followed by the water and soil monitoring technology segment. Water monitoring is also expected to grow strongly in the coming years.
Noise monitoring, on the other hand, is a small segment and will be among the slowest growing segments. While noise monitoring has its niche uses and applications, higher focus from government and environmental bodies on air and water quality monitoring will drive these segments, resulting in a much higher growth rate than noise monitoring. Air and water quality monitoring technologies are also expected to see strong growth, worldwide.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Sensor
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Sampling Method
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Industry Structure
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
