Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Environmental sensor monitoring networks represent the aggregation of large numbers of individual sensors into large networks.



Environmental sensors can be in thousands of forms and types based on a wide range of physical and chemical principles with varying types of usable output. Typically monitored contaminants include metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), biological contaminants, and radioisotopes.



The field applications of sensors are also extremely varied. Areas of environmental focus include water supplies and watershed data, vehicular emissions, combustion of fossil fuels, agricultural runoff, industrial and mine waste disposal, ocean spills and dumping, climate change, weather monitoring, and seismic events.

The scope of this report covers the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market for various end-use industry applications. The market is broken down by application, type, sensor, sampling method, and end-use industry. Revenue forecasts from 2020-2025 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global environmental sensing and technologies market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of three main categories of sensors, i.e., physical sensors, chemical sensors and biological sensors

Characterization and quantification of environmental sensors market based on passive, active, electromechanical and semiconductors

Breakdowns of sensor applications into categories including temperature sensing, moisture detection, and biological and chemical detection

Identification of emerging growth areas, such as large-scale monitoring networks

A look at the regulatory affairs and the level of government spending committed to the environment that will determine the future level of demand for environmental sensors

Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including 3M Co., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Danaher Corp., Honeywell, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In terms of market demand (or market size) North America is the largest market for these technologies.

However, APAC is witnessing the strongest growth rate and is expected to continue to be the strongest growing region in the coming years. APAC is also the second-largest market. Europe is the third-largest market and is expected to see a growth rate similar to that of North America. Demand for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies is expected to be low in the Middle East and South America and the growth rate in these regions is expected to be low in the coming years.

Segmentation by application shows that, currently, air monitoring is the largest application and one of the strongest growing segments. Air monitoring is followed by the water and soil monitoring technology segment. Water monitoring is also expected to grow strongly in the coming years.



Noise monitoring, on the other hand, is a small segment and will be among the slowest growing segments. While noise monitoring has its niche uses and applications, higher focus from government and environmental bodies on air and water quality monitoring will drive these segments, resulting in a much higher growth rate than noise monitoring. Air and water quality monitoring technologies are also expected to see strong growth, worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Detailed Inclusions

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

History

Future Developments

Types of Sensors

Particulate Detection Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Biological Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Moisture Sensors

Noise Sensors

Sampling Methods

Various End-Use Applications

Global Market Forecast for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

Hardware and Equipment

Software

Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Air Monitoring

Water Monitoring

Water Quality Monitoring Parameters

Soil Monitoring

Noise Monitoring

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Government

National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), India

Canadian Air and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CAPMoN)

National Air Pollution Surveillance Program (NAPS) in Canada

National Network of Air Quality Monitoring in Brazil

Corporations

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Temperature, Humidity and Gas Sensing

Chemical Exposure Monitoring

Air Quality Monitoring

Impact of COVID-19

Agriculture

Flux.IoT

Amber Agriculture

Acuity Agriculture

Slant Range

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Sensor

Particulate Sensors

HPM Series from Honeywell

Particulate Matter Sensor SPS30 from Sensirion

Series PMS Particulate Sensor from Dwyer Instruments Limited

New Laser Type Particulate Matter (PM) Sensor from Panasonic

Chemical Sensors

Biological Sensors

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Wearable Biosensors

Temperature Sensors

Moisture Sensors

Noise Sensors

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Sampling Method

Continuous Sampling

Active Sampling

Passive Sampling

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Chapter 10 Industry Structure

Supply Chain Analysis

Turnkey Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Operators

Competitive Structure

Large Diversified Companies

Large Sensor Manufacturers

Sensors and Other Equipment (Such as Monitoring Instruments) Manufacturers

Niche and Focused Sensor Manufacturers

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Companies

Key Trends in the Market

Growing Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnership Between Various Stakeholders

IoT, Big Data and Cloud

COVID-19

Analysis of the Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market

Power of Suppliers

Power of Buyers

Competition Among Existing Players

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Aclima Inc.

Acoem France Sas

AMS AG

Avtech Software Inc.

Bosch Sensortec Gmbh

Breeze Technologies UG

Danaher Corp.

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

Elichens

Hanwell Solutions Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Horiba Group

Iotsens

Nuwave Sensor Technology Ltd.

Optex Co. Ltd.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Powelectrics Ltd.

Sensirion AG Switzerland

Shimadzu Corp.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. Ltd. (Merck Kgaa)

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vaisala OYJ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/up7a79

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900