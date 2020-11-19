Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Environmental sensor monitoring networks represent the aggregation of large numbers of individual sensors into large networks.

Environmental sensors can be in thousands of forms and types based on a wide range of physical and chemical principles with varying types of usable output. Typically monitored contaminants include metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), biological contaminants, and radioisotopes.

The field applications of sensors are also extremely varied. Areas of environmental focus include water supplies and watershed data, vehicular emissions, combustion of fossil fuels, agricultural runoff, industrial and mine waste disposal, ocean spills and dumping, climate change, weather monitoring, and seismic events.

The scope of this report covers the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market for various end-use industry applications. The market is broken down by application, type, sensor, sampling method, and end-use industry. Revenue forecasts from 2020-2025 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global environmental sensing and technologies market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.

The report includes:

  • An overview of the global market for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • Market share analysis of three main categories of sensors, i.e., physical sensors, chemical sensors and biological sensors
  • Characterization and quantification of environmental sensors market based on passive, active, electromechanical and semiconductors
  • Breakdowns of sensor applications into categories including temperature sensing, moisture detection, and biological and chemical detection
  • Identification of emerging growth areas, such as large-scale monitoring networks
  • A look at the regulatory affairs and the level of government spending committed to the environment that will determine the future level of demand for environmental sensors
  • Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including 3M Co., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Danaher Corp., Honeywell, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In terms of market demand (or market size) North America is the largest market for these technologies.

However, APAC is witnessing the strongest growth rate and is expected to continue to be the strongest growing region in the coming years. APAC is also the second-largest market. Europe is the third-largest market and is expected to see a growth rate similar to that of North America. Demand for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies is expected to be low in the Middle East and South America and the growth rate in these regions is expected to be low in the coming years.

Segmentation by application shows that, currently, air monitoring is the largest application and one of the strongest growing segments. Air monitoring is followed by the water and soil monitoring technology segment. Water monitoring is also expected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Noise monitoring, on the other hand, is a small segment and will be among the slowest growing segments. While noise monitoring has its niche uses and applications, higher focus from government and environmental bodies on air and water quality monitoring will drive these segments, resulting in a much higher growth rate than noise monitoring. Air and water quality monitoring technologies are also expected to see strong growth, worldwide.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Detailed Inclusions
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Overview
  • History
  • Future Developments
  • Types of Sensors
  • Particulate Detection Sensors
  • Chemical Sensors
  • Biological Sensors
  • Temperature Sensors
  • Moisture Sensors
  • Noise Sensors
  • Sampling Methods
  • Various End-Use Applications
  • Global Market Forecast for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Hardware and Equipment
  • Software
  • Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Air Monitoring
  • Water Monitoring
  • Water Quality Monitoring Parameters
  • Soil Monitoring
  • Noise Monitoring

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Government
  • National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), India
  • Canadian Air and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CAPMoN)
  • National Air Pollution Surveillance Program (NAPS) in Canada
  • National Network of Air Quality Monitoring in Brazil
  • Corporations
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Healthcare
  • Temperature, Humidity and Gas Sensing
  • Chemical Exposure Monitoring
  • Air Quality Monitoring
  • Impact of COVID-19
  • Agriculture
  • Flux.IoT
  • Amber Agriculture
  • Acuity Agriculture
  • Slant Range

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Sensor

  • Particulate Sensors
  • HPM Series from Honeywell
  • Particulate Matter Sensor SPS30 from Sensirion
  • Series PMS Particulate Sensor from Dwyer Instruments Limited
  • New Laser Type Particulate Matter (PM) Sensor from Panasonic
  • Chemical Sensors
  • Biological Sensors
  • Electrochemical Biosensors
  • Optical Biosensors
  • Wearable Biosensors
  • Temperature Sensors
  • Moisture Sensors
  • Noise Sensors

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Sampling Method

  • Continuous Sampling
  • Active Sampling
  • Passive Sampling

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • India

Chapter 10 Industry Structure

  • Supply Chain Analysis
  • Turnkey Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Operators
  • Competitive Structure
  • Large Diversified Companies
  • Large Sensor Manufacturers
  • Sensors and Other Equipment (Such as Monitoring Instruments) Manufacturers
  • Niche and Focused Sensor Manufacturers
  • Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Companies
  • Key Trends in the Market
  • Growing Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Partnership Between Various Stakeholders
  • IoT, Big Data and Cloud
  • COVID-19
  • Analysis of the Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market
  • Power of Suppliers
  • Power of Buyers
  • Competition Among Existing Players
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • 3M Co.
  • Aclima Inc.
  • Acoem France Sas
  • AMS AG
  • Avtech Software Inc.
  • Bosch Sensortec Gmbh
  • Breeze Technologies UG
  • Danaher Corp.
  • E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.
  • Elichens
  • Hanwell Solutions Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Horiba Group
  • Iotsens
  • Nuwave Sensor Technology Ltd.
  • Optex Co. Ltd.
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Powelectrics Ltd.
  • Sensirion AG Switzerland
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Sigma-Aldrich Co. Ltd. (Merck Kgaa)
  • TE Connectivity
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Vaisala OYJ

