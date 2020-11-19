Honolulu, HI, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii is excited to announce the start of its annual “Gift of Love” campaign to help raise money to sponsor fully prepared holiday dinners and provide gift cards for less fortunate families in Hawaii.

This holiday season, Associa Hawaii is committed to raising funds for Oahu’s families in need. Donations raised through the Gift of Love campaign will be used to purchase fully cooked turkey dinner, including sides and desserts. Meals and gift cards will be donated to deserving families who are selected by local nonprofit organizations. The meals will be distributed on December 22, 2020 by Associa Hawaii’s leadership team.

“This annual giving event is a valued tradition for the Associa Hawaii team, our sponsors, and the community,” stated Pauli Wong, Associa Hawaii president. “We look forward to this campaign each year, but this year especially, because it helps provide deserving families in our community with Christmas dinner. Along with our donors, we value the chance to positively impact our community by embracing this opportunity to give back in a time of need.”

Please join in the spirit of giving and help bring cheer to deserving families of Hawaii. If you would like additional information or are interested in becoming a donor, please contact Senator Michelle Kidani at mnkidani@gmail.com.

