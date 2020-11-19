Kitchener, Waterloo, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it has been named the top employer in the small employee category (2500 employees or less) – and number two employer overall – placing it ahead of major brands and giant global companies.

The Candidate Experience Award recognizes achievement in recruitment and delivering an exceptional experience for employment candidates. The award is presented by the Talent Board, a non-profit research organization founded in 2011. This is the second year in a row that D2L has been named a winner for its work in candidate recruitment.

"D2L is ecstatic to be the top-ranked Candidate Experience Award winner for companies under 2,500 employees — for the second year in a row!” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Our team works extraordinarily hard to attract and recruit the best talent to support our mission. Investing in hiring the best people helps us deliver outstanding results for the educators and companies that count on us to make learning experiences better for millions of people.

“Across D2L, our goal is to ensure that candidate experience is a top priority because we know it's critical to our success. From the moment someone applies, throughout their interviews, and when we hire them, we go above and beyond to ensure each candidate feels prepared, knowledgeable, and engaged.



“Our Talent Acquisition Team — together with Hiring Managers and Interviewers — is always striving to continuously improve the experience for our candidates — because we want it to be phenomenal."

D2L also announced that it has created many new positions in 2020, including over 100 that have already been successfully recruited for through a structured, inclusive hiring process led by hiring teams.

“There has never been a more urgent need to deliver personalized online learning, and we are hiring trailblazers, inventors, engineers, designers, creators, and thought leaders to help accelerate our efforts to build the future of learning,” says Baker. “I am very proud of how D2Lers take personal leadership in building a great place to work and find inspiring ways to help their peers do the best work of their lives.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access . Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for associations by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss and it was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

