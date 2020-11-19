Mississauga, ON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECHNATION, Canada’s leading technology industry association, today gathered industry leaders, government officials and small-medium technology enterprises (SMEs) to demonstrate how adopting more agile and accessible government procurement as the ‘new normal’ can result in cutting-edge innovation adoption and improved service delivery to Canadians, while fueling economic growth.

At the foundation is CANADA’S DIGITAL MARKETPLACE, powered by TECHNATION which delivers a platform for change around the future of industry-government collaboration and agile technology procurement. Supported by a growing alliance of nine National Partners, 16 Community Outreach Partners, and 338 registered technology companies from across the country, the Digital Marketplace is paving the way towards innovative technology adoption and digital government transformation across Canada.

“Ensuring technology innovators of all sizes and types can participate in the government procurement process across all levels of government is a key focus for TECHNATION, and another step towards truly digital government in Canada,” said Angela Mondou, president, TECHNATION. “The goal is improved service delivery to Canadians, a more competitive global economy, technology solutions that will drive innovation and creativity, and a greater ability to adapt to whatever the future holds.”

TECHNATION’s recently-announced collaborative agile procurement pilot with Shared Services Canada (SSC), leveraging the Digital Marketplace, provides significant benefits to both government and industry, including enabling greater outreach, improved access and participation with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the challenge-based procurement process. And a new initiative within the pilot, ‘SCALE UP’, will target minority-led / minority-owned tech firms in Canada.

“With this new approach to procurement, there is a real opportunity to engage with SMEs early in this very complex ecosystem servicing the Government of Canada,” added Coreen Bouchard, founder, PureLogic IT Solutions. “Thanks to the improved process, we anticipate a better use of SME’s limited resources to respond to government procurement opportunities along with the ability to engage in paid prototypes and the transparent evaluation grids that will better equip the SME community in showcasing innovation to the Government.”

The win-win end result for Canada is the alignment of economic opportunities that federal purchasing power represents with urgent needs of government for digital solutions to execute virtual shovel ready projects delivered by innovative technology firms, particularly SMEs, across our nation.

For more information about today’s speakers and panels, please visit https://technationcanada.ca/en/events/canadas-digital-marketplace-powered-by-technation/.

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is the industry-government nexus for technology prosperity in Canada. As a member-driven, not-for-profit, TECHNATION unites Canada’s technology sector, governments and communities to enable technology prosperity from coast to coast. TECHNATION champions technology prosperity by: providing advocacy, professional development and networking opportunities across industry and governments at all levels; connecting Canadian scale-ups with global tech leaders; engaging the global supply chain; and filling the technology talent pipeline. TECHNATION has served as the authoritative national voice of the $210 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 43,200 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates more than 666,500 jobs and invests $7.5 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer. www.technationcanada.ca

