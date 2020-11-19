Norcross, GA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyCare, a dealer solutions provider and administrator of F&I products offered by auto dealers, received a 2020 Automotive Communications Award at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Virtual Event held on November 3. This recognition marks the twelfth Automotive Communications award the company has received since 2014.

EasyCare's dealer-focused blog won in the Business-to-Business Article/Blog/Content Piece category, earning the title of one of the automotive industry’s leading B2B blogs. With articles focused on timely topics ranging from F&I best practices to compliance and employee development, the blog has gained national attention and has become an invaluable resource for dealers across the country.

"In today's market, effective communication and informative content are more important than ever. As a leading voice in the industry, it's our responsibility to provide dealers with the strategic, practical, and meaningful information they need to succeed," says Scot Eisenfelder, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning. "This award is a testament to our Marketing team's commitment to providing high-quality content that, along with our F&I products and dealer solutions, provides real value to our partners and the industry as a whole."

The annual Automotive Communication Awards, sponsored by Women in Auto Care and supported by the Automotive Communication Council, recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information to consumers and trade professionals through a combination of outstanding marketing, advertising, merchandising, and effective PR strategy. New in 2020, the award submissions were judged by volunteer members of the Auto Care Association Marketing and Communications Committee and the Automotive Communications Council (ACC).

To subscribe to the EasyCare Dealer Blog, click here.

About EasyCare

Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

