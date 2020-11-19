RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announces the Board of Directors has appointed Joseph J. Lebel III as President of its OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”) subsidiary, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Lebel will assume the responsibilities of President from Christopher D. Maher, who will remain Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. Mr. Lebel has also been appointed to the Bank’s Board of Directors, also effective January 1, 2021.



Mr. Lebel joined the Bank in 2006 and is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he was Chief Banking Officer and had also been the Chief Lending Officer. In addition to his current responsibilities for all operating regions, business lines and back office operations, as President, Mr. Lebel will assume responsibility for the commercial credit function with the Chief Credit Officer and Credit Administration department also reporting to him. Mr. Lebel has more than 35 years of commercial banking experience.

Chairman and CEO Christopher D. Maher commented on the announcement, “Joe and I have worked closely together to build our business over the past seven years and during that time he has demonstrated exceptional skills as a banker and an executive officer. The Bank is fortunate to have his continuing leadership in this new and expanded role.”

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.7 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

