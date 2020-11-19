CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced the addition of Check ‘N Fly™ baggage check-in services exclusively for valet parking customers who are traveling on domestic flights with American Airlines or Delta Air Lines at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston, Texas.



Valet parking customers at Hobby Airport now enjoy the option to check their luggage, check in for their flight and obtain their boarding pass—with one-stop at the valet stand. This valuable service by SP+ valet attendants allows customers to save time, bypass the airline ticket counters, maintain social distancing and proceed directly to TSA screening without having to stand in line to check their luggage. The service is complimentary to valet parking customers. Associated airline luggage fees will be collected from the customer with a major credit card at the valet stand.

“We’re excited to add the Check ‘N Fly baggage check-in service at Hobby Airport’s valet parking location,” Houston Airports Parking Director Walt Gray said. “It will give travelers an extra level of convenience with more time to enjoy their experience from the start of their trip.”

Hobby Airport is starting the new service with two airlines, American and Delta. Check ‘N Fly is operated by SP+, which offers its airline and baggage check-in capabilities at some of the other airport operations across the country where SP+ provides valet parking. Check ‘N Fly is managed through Sphere Express™, which is the aviation/hospitality-specific travel solution launched under its new suite of technologies named Sphere™, Technology by SP+. Today, SP+ manages the parking operations and transportation services for the Houston Airport Systems, which includes Hobby Airport and George Bush International Airport (IAH).

“Adding Check ‘N Fly at Hobby Airport allows our team to greet passengers with a timesaving service that expedites the entire check-in process and makes travel easier—which ultimately gives them a higher level of satisfaction with their overall experience at the airport,” added Darren Barton, Senior Vice President, Bags Airport Division at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

Houston Airports is the City of Houston’s Department of Aviation. Comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport (EFD) / Houston Spaceport, Houston Airports served nearly 60 million passengers in 2019. Houston Airports forms one of North America's largest public airport systems and positions Houston as the international passenger and cargo gateway to the South Central United States and as a primary gateway to Latin America. Houston is proud to be the only city in the Western Hemisphere with two Skytrax rated 4-star airports. fly2houston.com

