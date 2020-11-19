NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the formation of the SmileDirectClub Foundation, a nonprofit charitable entity created to empower the most vulnerable in our society to gain access to the tools, skills and the confidence they need to put their best face forward during times of transition in their education or careers. The SmileDirectClub Foundation bolsters the mission-driven Company’s corporate responsibility and philanthropic efforts.



“SmileDirectClub’s customers have shared countless stories of how their lives have been changed thanks to a boost in self-confidence from getting a straighter, brighter smile that they love,” said John Sheldon, SmileDirectClub Chief Marketing Officer and President of the SmileDirectClub Foundation Board. “The SmileDirectClub Foundation is there to make sure that this key element of self-confidence is extended beyond our Club Members so that the most vulnerable people are empowered to positively impact their own lives and our communities.”

The SmileDirectClub Foundation will provide year-round support to several Signature Charitable Partners, including Hire Heroes USA, which empowers U.S. Military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce, and Year Up, an organization that provides young adults with the skills, experience and support to reach their full potential through careers and higher education. Additional Signature Charitable Partners will be added in the future to serve needs in Nashville and elsewhere across the US, and globally, in addition to awarding annual grants to other organizations aligned with the Foundation’s mission.

"Hire Heroes USA empowers our clients to obtain jobs that not only meet their professional goals, but also help them reach financial security and stability for themselves and their families.” said Andrew Sandoe, Hire Heros USA CEO. “We are grateful to the SmileDirectClub Foundation for their support in improving the well-being of our nation's veterans and military spouses."

“Year Up is excited to start this partnership with SmileDirectClub Foundation as we continue providing young people with in-demand skills to launch meaningful careers,” said Gerald Chertavian, Year Up Founder and CEO. “Their support will allow us to reach more young adults in need of an opportunity with some of the nation’s largest companies who are in need of their talent.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.

About Year Up

Year Up is an award-winning, national 501(c)3 organization that enables motivated young adults to move from minimum wage to meaningful careers by providing the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their full potential. Through an intensive training program, Year Up utilizes a high-expectations, high-support model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, coursework eligible for college credit, and corporate internships at more than 250 top companies. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to enable young adults with a viable path to economic self-sufficiency and meaningful careers. Year Up has served more than 30,000 young adults since its founding in 2000. Year Up is active in 35 campuses across the U.S., including Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, the National Capital Region, New York City/Jersey City, Pittsburgh, Puget Sound, Rhode Island, South Florida, Tampa Bay, and Wilmington. Year Up has been voted one of the “Best Non-Profits to Work For” by The NonProfit Times. To learn more, visit www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com