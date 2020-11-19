Save on Cloudways & DreamHost deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with all the best Cloudways managed cloud hosting, DreamHost VPS, shared & more hosting savings
Here’s a summary of the best early Cloudways & DreamHost deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on WordPress hosting, Cloudways managed hosting, DreamHost shared hosting and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Dreamhost Deals:
Best Cloudways Deals:
Best Web Hosting Deals:
- Save on Cloudways managed WordPress hosting plans at Cloudways.com - plans include 24/7/365 support, dedicated firewalls, auto healing, automated backups, and more
- Save up to 56% on Bluehost shared hosting plans at Bluehost.com - includes free domain registration, SSL certificate, webmail, and easy WordPress installation
- Save up to 62% on SiteGround StartUp, GrowBig & GoGeek web hosting plans at Siteground.com - all the plans include free SSL, email, daily backup, CDN, unlimited database, and 30-day money-back guarantee
- Save up to $630 Wix Business and eCommerce multi-year plans at Wix.com - plans include free trial and are excellent for businesses who want to start selling online and enjoy up to 70% of USPS discounts
- Save up to 60% on Hostgator website hosting plans at Hostgator.com- host websites for as low as 2.75USD/month through Hostgator’s Hatchling, Baby, and Business plans with unmetered bandwidth, free SSL, and domain registration
- Save up to 66% on Bluehost’s new managed WordPress hosting plans at Bluehost.com - choose from Bluehost’s Build, Grow, and Scale managed WordPress hosting plans
- Save up to $120 on Kinsta Starter and Pro plans at Kinsta.com - excellent for smaller businesses who only have one or two WordPress websites and up to 50,000 monthly visits
- Save up to $230 on the top-selling WPEngine Growth Plan at WPEngine.com - the Growth managed WordPress hosting plan includes up to 10 sites and 100,000 monthly visits
- Save up to 30% on the top-selling Squarespace Business Plan at Squarespace.com - includes free domain, SSL certificate, and e-commerce tools to start selling online fast
- Save up to $96 on DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans at DreamHost.com - all DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans include one-click staging, unlimited webmail, 24/7 support, and more
With cloud hosting, websites and applications are made accessible via cloud resources. If you think cloud hosting is suitable for your online business, Cloudways and Dreamhost are two platforms you can consider. With Cloudways, you can use their console to manage your applications hosted in cloud servers. As for Dreamhost, they provide cloud storage and cloud servers, as well as managed WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated servers.
