AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) is pleased to announce today that two of the mutual funds it manages were recognized at the 2020 Canadian Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards:

AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund Series MF received this honour for the second year in a row. The Fund’s objective is to obtain superior capital growth. It invests primarily in shares of small and medium companies with superior growth potential in the U.S.

The investment objective for AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund Series MF is to seek to generate attractive long-term returns through interest income and capital appreciation. The Fund will invest primarily in global convertible bonds issued by entities domiciled or conducting business anywhere in the world.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards,” said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “This achievement is a testament to our disciplined approach to deliver consistently strong, risk-adjusted investment performance for our clients.”

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $36 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders and receive a rating of 5, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2 and the lowest 20% are rated 1. Lipper Leader Ratings are subject to change monthly. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund (MF Series):

AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund (MF Series) was awarded the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the High Yield Fixed Income category for the three- and five-year periods out of a classification total of 57 and 49 funds, respectively, for the period ending July 31, 2020. The corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (one year), 5 (three years) [546 funds], 5 (five years) [367 funds], and N/A (10 years).

The fund’s performance for the period ending October 31, 2020 is 20.3% (one year), 9.6% (three years), 8.2% (five years), N/A (10 years) and 6.9% (since inception on January 8, 2015).

The AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund (MF Series):

The AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund (MF Series) was awarded the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the US Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the 3- and 5-year periods out of a classification total of 25 and 23 funds, respectively, for the period ending July 31, 2020. The corresponding Lipper Leader Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (one year), 5 (three years) [445 funds], 5 (five years) [293 funds], and 2 (10 years) [105 funds].

The fund’s performance for the period ending October 31, 2020 is 29.9% (one year), 18.5% (3 three years), 15.1% (5 five years), 14.5% (10 years) and 10.6% (since inception on June 16, 1993).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

