Save on Nintendo Switch deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with Nintendo Switch console and bundle savings



Here’s our comparison of the best early Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday, including all the top offers on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, bundles and more. View the best deals using the links below.



Best Nintendo Switch Deals:



Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view thousands more savings at the moment. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Nintendo Switch is a unique gaming console due to its hybrid design. While it’s typically in handheld mode, it can also plug into a TV via its included dock, with detachable Joy-Con controllers having both standard buttons and motion-sensing controls. Nintendo Switch bundles pack best-selling games such as Super Mario Party and Pokemon Sword and Shield for an instant gaming experience out of the box, while the Nintendo Switch Lite caters to gamers who prefer a handheld-only model at a lower price.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

