Save on smartwatch deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring all the top Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and more smartwatch discounts
Early Black Friday smartwatch deals are underway. Find the best discounts on highly-rated smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 and 2, Apple Watch Series 5, 6, and SE, Gen 5 Fossil smartwatch, Suunto 9 and 7, Garmin fenix Pro and Sapphire, & Fitbit Sense, Versa, and Charge. Find the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon - check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T - check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart - check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com - Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save up to $212 on top-rated Garmin smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
- Save up to $150 on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor
- Save up to 59% on Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Fossil watches for men and women on Amazon.com - Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
Smartwatches are very convenient to use because they add a lot of features to any mobile phone. The Samsung Galaxy Watch, for example, offers more ease to the user when partnered with any Samsung mobile device. The same is true with Apple Watch and iPhones. In the case of other brands like Fossil, Suunto, Garmin, and Fitbit, they offer downloadable apps that can automatically transfer data to and from their smartwatches. Call and text functions are also available on these devices.
