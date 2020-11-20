Notification de participation par Blackrock Inc.

Bruxelles, le 20 novembre 2020, 08h30 CET - Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay une notification de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé du mouvement:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchiDroits de vote après la transactionInstruments financiers équivalents après la transactionTotal
16 novembre 20202,97%0,10%2,97%

La dernière notification, datée du 17 novembre 2020, contient l’information suivante:

  • Motif de la notification: acquisition ou cession de titres conférant le droit de vote ou de droits de vote
  • Notification par: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date de dépassement de seuil : le 16 novembre 2020
  • Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 3%, à la baisse
  • Dénominateur : 105 876 416
  • Information additionnelle: l'obligation d'information découle du fait que les droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc. sont passés au-dessous de 3%.

Les notifications de transparence et la chaîne complète des entreprises contrôlées par l'intermédiaire desquelles la participation est effectivement détenue sont disponible dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.

 

