Notification de participation par Blackrock Inc.
Bruxelles, le 20 novembre 2020, 08h30 CET - Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay une notification de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé du mouvement:
|Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi
|Droits de vote après la transaction
|Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction
|Total
|16 novembre 2020
|2,97%
|0,10%
|2,97%
La dernière notification, datée du 17 novembre 2020, contient l’information suivante:
Les notifications de transparence et la chaîne complète des entreprises contrôlées par l'intermédiaire desquelles la participation est effectivement détenue sont disponible dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.
Pièces jointes
Solvay S.A.
Brussels, BELGIUM
Solvay_2020-11-16_Issuer_signedFILE URL | Copy the link below
20201120_transparency declaration Blackrock-FRFILE URL | Copy the link below
Solvay S.A. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: