November 20, 2020 02:30 ET

November 20, 2020 02:30 ET

Notification de participation par Blackrock Inc.

Bruxelles, le 20 novembre 2020, 08h30 CET - Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay une notification de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé du mouvement:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi Droits de vote après la transaction Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction Total 16 novembre 2020 2,97% 0,10% 2,97%

La dernière notification, datée du 17 novembre 2020, contient l’information suivante:

Motif de la notification: acquisition ou cession de titres conférant le droit de vote ou de droits de vote

Notification par: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

Date de dépassement de seuil : le 16 novembre 2020

Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 3%, à la baisse

Dénominateur : 105 876 416

Information additionnelle: l'obligation d'information découle du fait que les droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc. sont passés au-dessous de 3%.

Les notifications de transparence et la chaîne complète des entreprises contrôlées par l'intermédiaire desquelles la participation est effectivement détenue sont disponible dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.

Pièces jointes