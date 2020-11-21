Wakefield, Massachusetts, Nov. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2019 when the economy was flourishing, business and revenue had reached the longest expansion in American history in the third quarter. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. is now in the midst of an economic crisis.

Despite such economic uncertainty with the holiday shopping season rapidly approaching, many people could use extra cash to buy gifts for their loved ones and indulge themselves into some luxury in the holiday season. If they fit into this category, they can now use FindMyFunds to conduct an unclaimed property search for money or other assets that may be owed to them.



About FindMyFunds:



FindMyFunds is a completely free website that features top-flight encryption technology and easily allows one to search for unclaimed or lost property in any of the 23 states that currently participates in its program. Examples of unclaimed or lost property that is safeguarded by state governments includes, but is not limited to, bank accounts, safe deposit box contents, uncashed checks, insurance policies, CDs, trust funds, utility deposits, stocks and bonds, wages and other financial assets that have been placed on inactive status. State governments receive hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed property on an annual basis and FindMyFunds’ database is updated daily with new properties. Until claimed, the government utilizes these assets on numerous initiatives, such as scholarships, to benefit communities across the United States.



Although used for good causes, this is after all the owner's money and they are entitled to claim it and spend it however they choose, especially if they are in dire need of it.



People can visit FindMyFunds, which works directly with each of the participating states’ official treasurer's department, to conduct a thorough search on its consolidated unclaimed property database. If anyone discovers unclaimed property, money or other assets that belong to them, simply file a claim with the state where it is being held. Provided that their claim is accepted, they will receive an email from each respective state where their unclaimed or lost property is being kept.



The email will have a claim form with specific instructions and details which aim to confirm that they are the lawful owner of the unclaimed property. Complete the form, and any supporting documents in the email, and gather the needed personally identifiable information (PII). Then, submit all required material electronically or by mailing it to the address listed on the form. Their claim will be assigned a distinct number and link so that they can securely monitor and track its status throughout the entire process.



Stories Of FindMyFunds:



Ryan and Stacy Hurley have lived in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, since they were married in July 2010. Ryan is an executive chef who runs eight restaurants along the Jersey Shore and Stacy is a fourth-grade teacher in nearby Brick Township. Because of her profession, Stacy wasn’t financially affected by the pandemic. On the contrary, when restaurants were ordered to close or reduce operations at the onset of the pandemic in March, Ryan was forced to file for unemployment benefits. Approximately four months later, when New Jersey-based restaurants were permitted to resume operating at 25 percent capacity, Ryan returned to work after accepting a significant pay cut. While not in financial straits, Ryan was intrigued when his lifelong friend, Colin, told him about FindMyFunds. Ryan searched the site and learned that he was owed money from three separate restaurants he worked for in the 1990s.



In the end, Ryan found out that he is owed $792.21. “I was pleasantly shocked! Thankfully, my wife and I are still doing okay, but I’m not making as much as I used to and we’ve had to cut back on spending. The money that I’m owed is like finding money on the ground and it’ll be used to buy holiday gifts for my parents and nephews.” He shared with a publication.



Stacy is a self-proclaimed worrier. Consequently, in spite of the money that Ryan found “on the ground,” she was scared that her identity could be compromised by using FindMyFunds. Ryan explained to Stacy that the site employs state-of-the-art encryption technology to protect personal information and, more importantly, works directly with New Jersey’s Department of the Treasury. Eventually, after much prodding, Stacy relented and tried the site.



Although Stacy was not owed any money or any other assets, all of her insecurities about identity theft were put to rest after her test drive of the app. “Because I have worked in the same school system for more than 25 years, I’m not at all surprised. Still, I did feel safe using the site and I’m delighted that Ryan is owed around $800!”



Many people are likely to be thinking of ways to earn extra money for the upcoming holidays. Using FindMyFunds for finding potential unclaimed property, money or other assets that may be owed to them is their best bet. It is a riskless proposition and they may be “pleasantly shocked” by what you locate during a time of unprecedented uncertainty.



Visit their website to learn more about FindMyFunds.





