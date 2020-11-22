Black Friday experts track the top early Away deals for Black Friday, featuring deals on Away luggage such as carry-ons, suitcases and travel bags

Find the latest early Away luggage deals for Black Friday, including the top offers on best-selling luggage like Away’s The Carry-On suitcase and The Weekender travel bag. Explore the best deals using the links below.

Best Away Luggage Deals:

Best Luggage Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s live holiday season deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Away is a start-up luggage company that has positioned itself in the market as a favorite of the stylish and smart travelers. One can find celebrities and influencers flashing their Away luggage on social media and this has added to the brand’s appeal among millennials. The original Away suitcase is the Away Carry-On which is intended for those flying in coach class. The brand has then added bigger suitcases and Away travel bags to its line of products.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)