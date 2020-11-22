Black Friday experts at Saver Trends are reporting on all the top early Microsoft Surface Pro deals for Black Friday, featuring the best deals on Surface Pro 4, 5, 6, 7 and X
Black Friday deals experts have listed all the top early Surface Pro deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the best savings on Surface Pro X, 7, 6, 5 and 4. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Surface Pro Deals:
- Save up to $280 on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets at Walmart - check out the latest savings on Surface Pro X, 7, 6 & 4
- Save up to $360 on Surface Pro & bundle deals at Microsoft.com - individual deals & bundle deals available on the Pro X & 7
- Save up to $352 on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7, 6, 5, 4 and Pro X
- Save on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and earlier models at OfficeDepot.com - includes deals on the Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 5, and Surface Pro 4, plus discounts on Surface Pro accessories
- Save up to 27% on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Walmart - check live prices on Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5, and Intel Core i3
- Save up to $510 on Microsoft Surface Pro X tablets at Walmart - deals include Windows 10 Home, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 and 128 GB/ 256GB SSD
- Save up to $295 on Microsoft Surface Pro tablet at Walmart - check available Surface Pro bundle deals
- Save up to 78% on Microsoft Surface Pro 4 at Walmart - available in up to 1TB SSD storage
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to 30% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart - save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to 25% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
- Save on Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets, cables, and accessories at OfficeDepot.com - includes deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and Surface Go
- New & existing customers get 50% off the Microsoft Surface Duo at AT&T.com
- Save up to $330 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
Searching for more deals? Click here to access the full selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Microsoft ensures that every Surface Pro tablet it releases runs on an updated Intel Core Processor that allows the latest models to run more efficiently. For instance, the Surface Pro 7 runs on the 10th Gen Intel Core (i5 or i7) and has a longer battery life than the Pro 6, which is equipped with the 8th Gen Intel Core. Older Surface Pro models like Pro 5 and Pro 4 may not have the latest processors, but they are still solid options for those on a budget but want the laptop-class tablets from Microsoft. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface Pro X runs on Qualcomm’s Microsoft SQ® 1 and new Microsoft SQ® 2 processors.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)