The best early touchscreen Chromebook deals for Black Friday, including PixelBook, Chromebook Plus, Chromebook Flip & more offers
Find the best early 2-in-1 & standard Chromebook deals for Black Friday, featuring Acer, Google, Samsung, Lenovo, ASUS & more deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Chromebook Deals:
- Save on the latest HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the HP Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processors and HD touch displays
- Save up to $170 on a wide range of Chromebooks at Walmart.com - check the latest deals on top-rated HP, Samsung, Acer, Dell and Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save up to $212 on a wide range of touchscreen Chromebooks at Amazon - check deals from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer, Dell and more
- Save on a wide range of Chromebooks at OfficeDepot.com - check for live prices on top-rated Chromebooks from Acer, ASUS, Google, Samsung and more
- Save up to $50 on Samsung Chromebooks & Notebooks at Walmart - includes individual and bundle deals
- Save up to 62% on Chromebooks from Lenovo, Dell, Acer & more at Walmart - check the hottest deals from top-rated brands
- Save up to $230 on Samsung Chromebooks at Amazon - check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, 4, Plus V2 and Pro in a variety of sizes
- Save up to 46% on Chromebook laptops at Amazon - check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook, Asus Chromebook Flip and Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save up to $340 on ASUS Chromebooks - click the link for the latest deals on ASUS Chromebook Flip & more best-selling ASUS Chromebook laptops at Walmart
- Save on Google Pixelbook 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops at Walmart - includes individual and bundle deals
- Save up to $170 on Acer Chromebooks at Walmart - check the latest deals on the top-rated Acer Chromebook 14, 715 & R13
- Save up to $400 on Google Pixelbook laptops at Amazon - find deals on Pixelbooks with storage options up to 512GB & renewed models
- Save up to 30% on Acer touchscreen Chromebooks at Amazon - check live individual and bundle deals
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view more live deals at the moment. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Chromebooks are affordable lightweight laptops for users that focus mainly on work, productivity and light computing tasks. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 and the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 are very popular Chromebooks that feature a 360 degree hinge to transform the laptop into tablet mode. The screens on both devices are FHD touchscreen and both come with an Intel processor. Other popular Chromebooks are the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 and the Google Pixelbook Go. Both feature Intel processors and FHD touchscreen displays as well.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)